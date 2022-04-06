The fortunes of Alex Iwobi and Everton in the Premier League are not looking any better as the Toffees were beaten again in one of their outstanding games.

Iwobi was in action as Everton lost 3-2 away to Burnley at Turf Moor on Wednesday night. The Nigerian also played in the 2-1 loss to West Ham at the weekend

Richardson’s double from the penalty spot was not enough as Burnley came back to record their first victory in seven games.

Burnley drew the first blood with Nathan Collins breaking the deadlock with a volley after Maxwell Cornet’s corner in the 12th minute.

Burnley’s opener was a wake up call for the visitors as Richardson levelled for the Toffees from the spot in the 18th minute. Iwobi had a hand in Everton’s second penalty which Richardson dispatched in a similar fashion to take the lead into the interval.

Everton’s two penalties was the first time an away side will earn two penalties before half-time.

The hope got dashed as Burnley came back with Jay Rodriguez’s leveller in the 57th minute.

While the combination of Iwobi and Richardson appeared to be working, it could not yield the expected results as Everton sought a second half winner.

Iwobi made 51 touches and 76.5% accurate passes during his 90 minutes spell on Wednesday night

Five minutes toward the end of the game, Burnley completed the comeback with a perfect left-footed finish from Cornet.

It was the eighth defeat for Frank Lampard after replacing Rafael Benitez in January. The departed Spaniard left the Toffees in 16th place, four points above the relegation places. But with nine matches left in the season, Everton now sit 17th, one point above Burnley, who occupy the 18th position.