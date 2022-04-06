The matchday 21 matches in the Nigerian Professional Football League, NPFL witnessed two derbies across the country.

Amidst the seven games played, there were five home victories with two draws and a total of nine goals were recorded.

The Oriental and South-western derbies both played at Okigwe and Ikenne respectively experienced home victories in the two centres while Ayeni picked another point for the defending champions.

Abia Warriors returned to the field of play against Enyimba after they couldn’t play Katsina United due to logistics over the weekend. Abia Warriors stampeded the People’s Elephant 2-1 at Okigwe.

Two goals in the first half from Yakub Hammed and Valentine Odoh gave Imama Amakapabo the victory. Hammed opened the scoring on his birthday as he put the hosts in front with a fine left-foot finish in the 30th minute.

Seven minutes after Hammed’s opener, Valentine Odoh doubled the lead for Amakapabo’s side after beating an offside trap. Enyimba got back in the game through Paschal Eze in the 45th minute.

The second half had few chances created as Abia Warriors did more defending to protect the lead. Abia Warriors are up to the 13th with 25 points while Enyimba stay in the seventh position with 29 points.

3SC Fans show displeasure over the club’s shaky performance

Fans of Ibadan-based club, Shooting Stars have expressed their displeasure over the club’s shaky performances.

A video released after the goalless draw with Gombe showed some fans airing their grievances towards the management of the club.

The Oluyole Warriors have won six and drawn five in their last 11 home games this season and the fans have begun to question Olumide Agoye-led coaching crew about the poor display at home.

As some said “Agoye out”, some fans faulted the squad set up by the gaffer pointing out some players that have failed to impress them.

Shooting Stars regained promotion to the NPFL after four years in the second division league at the end of last season.

Other Matches

Two brothers, Sikiru Alimi and Adebayo Alimi played against each other for the first time in the NPFL during the southwestern derby as Remo Stars got back to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over MFM FC.

The elder Alimi, Sikiru, got the only goal of the encounter after just two minutes of the encounter. He was making his return to the NPFL after a three-year sojourn abroad.

It was Alimi’s first NPFL goal after 844 days.

Remo Stars are back in the fourth position with 35 points as MFM remained in the 19th position.

Elsewhere, Enugu Rangers defeated relegation battlers Katsina United by a lone goal in Awka. Chukwuebuka Okorie’s second-half goal earned Abdu Maikaba boys the victory as they eye a continental ticket.

Rangers stay in the third position with 37 points while Katsina United dropped to the 18th with 21 points.

At Uyo, Kwara United fell to Dakkada by two goals victory over the Afonja Warriors. Emmanuel Ayaosi scored the first goal in the 34th minute, and Dan Etido doubled the lead at the last minute of the encounter.

Nasarawa United have recorded two consecutive home victories at their adopted home, Jos after the mid-season break. Chinedu Ohanachom ninth minute strike and Abdullahi Abubakar’s 74th-minute shot gave the hosts a convincing victory in Jos.

Draws

Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars failed to win like others as they dropped points at their respective home grounds.

For Kano Pillars, Akwa United became too big to break for the Sai Masu Gida as they ended in a goalless draw after 90 minutes.

It was another Deji Ayeni’s challenge in charge of the Promise Keepers after he played a 1-1 draw with Rivers United, the gaffer helped Akwa United pick an away point which was their second after three consecutive games on the road.

Akwa United maintained the eighth position with 29 points while Kano Pillars dropped to the 14th position with 25 points.

Just like Kano Pillars, Shooting Stars’ shaky performance continued as their Stars failed to shine at the Lekan Salami Stadium against Gombe United.

Despite the change in the squad, Shooting stars are yet to find a perfect answer to their inconsistency in the League.

Their performance today gave the fans to question the tactics of the club as they boo both the players and the coaching crew of the club.

Gombe climbed to the 10th position with 28th points as Shooting Stars dropped to the 11th position with 27 points.