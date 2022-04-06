The Nigeria Football Federation has actively set in motion the process of getting a new set of coaching teams for the Nigeria national team, the Super Eagles.

Following the inability to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the NFF had disbanded the Augustine Eguavoen-led technical crew.

Emmanuel Amuneke, Joseph Yobo, Salisu Yusuf, and Alloy Agu were all affected by the order that swept through the national team after Ghana beat Nigeria to the World Cup ticket in Abuja.

Now hoping for a fresh start after the immense disappointment, the NFF in a communique issued after its executive meeting held on Tuesday has given a deadline for the recommendation of coaches for vacant national teams; especially the Super Eagles.

The NFF Exco mandated the Technical and Development Sub-Committee to recommend coaches that would fill the vacant position within five days.

The communique read in part: “The Executive Committee mandated its Technical and Development Sub-Committee to, within the next 5 days, make recommendations to the Executive Committee on coaching crews for the Super Eagles, the CHAN team, the U20 Boys (Flying Eagles) and the U17 Boys (Golden Eaglets) ahead of upcoming assignments. This is to ensure preparations for the next qualifying tournaments and championships commence in earnest.”

In the past days, there have been reports of meetings between the eggheads in the NFF and the Minister of Youth and Sports Sunday Dare.

As expected, some names have been flying as potential candidates to take over the Super Eagles and top of this rumour list is Sunday Oliseh, a former coach and captain of the national team.

Sources reveal that while the minister is favourably disposed to the hiring of another ‘local’ coach, the NFF is fixated on getting an expatriate, especially after the failed experiment with the consortium of local coaches.