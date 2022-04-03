The Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) resumed this weekend after a two-week break with entertaining encounters from clubs across the country.

Enyimba coach, Finidi George, had reasons to smile again as the People’s Elephant started the second stanza of the league on a blistering note.

The Aba Landlords playing in front of a near-capacity crowd recorded a 2-0 win over Wikki Tourists at the Aba International Stadium.

The Aba stadium was filled as fans had an exciting moment with the presence of Nollywood star, Nkem Owoh, and Musician Slow Dogg entertaining the audience before the game.

In the same way, the fans were enjoying the entertaining performances from the artists on parade, they were also not let down by their team who ended their poor run at home with a 2-0 win.

After coming close on several occasions, Enyimba got in front in the 36th minute through their new man, Abel James, who scored on his debut at the Aba Stadium.

James scored from Sadiq Abubakar’s cross to complement the entertainment the fans had been receiving and ensure they were in front going into the break.

The fans didn’t have to wait for long for Enyimba’s second goal when the second half resumed.

It took just four minutes after the restart when Victor Mbaoma doubled Enyimba’s lead with a beautiful finish from Gabriel Orok’s through the pass in the 49th minute.

Despite the two goals deficit conceded, Kabiru Dogo’s Wikki Tourists were hopeful to change the narrative with multiple substitutions done with 25 minutes left to the end of the game.

Though Wikki finished the game stronger, they could neither deny Enyimba victory nor a clean sheet.

Sunday’s victory moved Enyimba to the seventh spot on the log with 29 points while their visitors, Wikki Tourists dropped to the 10th position with 27 points.

Other games

In Makurdi, Lobi Stars began life under their new handler, Baba Ganaru, on an impressive note as they defeated Enugu Rangers 2-0 to make a big statement they won’t be pushovers this second half of the league.

The former Kano Pillars coach, who is on a rescue mission at Lobi Stars, gave room for optimism with the winning start against Abdul Maikaba’s men.

Rangers who have always been picking points on the road got it wrong this time as Raphael Ayagwa’s 68th-minute penalty and Godfrey Utim’s 87th-minute strike sent the visitors back to Enugu empty-handed.

Lobi Stars have now moved out of the relegation zone as they are currently in the 16th position with 22 points and the Rangers still stay firm in the third position with 34 points, ahead of Kwara United on goals difference.

Sunshine Stars despite losing a handful of their players to other clubs during the mid-season break did enough to get victory over Plateau United at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Kolade Adeniji’s lone goal for the Owenna Gunners halted Plateau United’s 12-match unbeaten run.

Having done well enough to frustrate their hosts, Plateau United suffered a blow when Haggai Kattoh was red-carded in the 74th minute.

Sunshine exploited the numerical advantage as Adeniji scored from a header to grab an important victory for Sunshine for minutes after Kattoh was sent off.

As it stands, Sunshine Stars remain in the sixth position with 29 points while Plateau United also stay in the second spot with 41 points.

Elsewhere, Remo Stars paid for what they did to Kwara United before the break-in Ilorin as the Blue Sky Stars suffered a 2-1 defeat.

It was Remo Stars who first scored in the 33rd minute from Hadi Haruna but the Afonja Warriors levelled the scores two minutes before half-time with Stephen Jude’s strike.

A point on the road would have been enough for the visitors but a 74th-minute goal scored by Samod Kadiri sealed the victory for Biffo’s men as they stay closely with Rangers in the fourth position.

Remo dropped to the fifth spot with 32 points.

Shooting Stars also lost on the road against Nasarawa United at their adopted Jos Stadium in Plateau.

Adamu Hassan and Mohammed Shammasu’s second-half goals lifted the Solid Miners to the 12th position with 25 points behind Shooting Stars who dropped to the 11th position with 26 points.

Kano Pillars’ poor run on the road surfaced again as they suffered a lone goal defeat to Gombe United.

MFM FC had something to celebrate as they moved from the bottom of the table for the first time this season after 20 games.

The Lagos-based club defeated Heartland all thanks to Micah Ojodomo’s 33rd-minute strike to put smiles on the fans after their disappointing last home defeat to Kwara United.

Meanwhile, the fixture between Katsina United and Abia Warriors has been postponed due to ‘logistics reasons’.

NPFL Results

Saturday

Akwa United 1 vs 1 Rivers United

Sunday

MFM 1-0 Heartland

Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Enyimba 2-0 Wikki

Lobi 2-0 Rangers

Gombe Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 3SC.