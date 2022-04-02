There was plenty of drama to savour as action returned to the English Premier League on Saturday after the international break across the continents.

In the day’s last fixture, Nigeria’s Kelechi Iheanacho was on target at Old Trafford against Manchester United but his effort was not enough as the Red Devils forced the visitors to a 1-1 draw.

Having sat out Tuesday’s game against Ghana in Abuja, Iheanacho was considered fresh enough to start for Leicester City by Brendan Rodgers.

After missing a couple of earlier chances, the Nigerian forward finally broke the deadlock in the 63rd minute.

The goal was brilliantly made by James Maddison after good work from Youri Tielemans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall with Iheanacho finishing well to beat David De Gea.

Unfortunately for the Foxes, their lead was short-lived as Fred fired in the equalizer for United three minutes after going behind.

Maddison thought he had secured a potential late victory in the 80th minute but his effort was chalked after the referee consulted VAR for a second look.

With the solitary point from Saturday’s outing, Man United’s hope for a top-four finish has suffered yet another blow while Leicester City for a spot in Europe has been little or no good.

Other Games

Chelsea had a terrible outing at Stamford Bridge where they were trounced 4-1 by fellow London team, Brentford.

The Blues took the lead in fine style on 48 minutes when Antonio Rudiger rattled the back of the net with a powerful strike from distance.

However, the Bees hit back two minutes later through Vitaly Janelt before Christian Eriksen completed the turnaround on 54 minutes.

The visitors managed to bag a third goal on the hour mark, with Janelt completing his brace to stun home supporters before Yoane Wissa put the icing on a historic win with his 87th-minute goal.

Elsewhere, Manchester City reclaimed the top spot in the Premier League with a 2-0 victory away to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Kevin de Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan found the back of the net to keep City in pole position for the title.

Man City will now turn their attention to the midweek UEFA Champions League action against Atletico Madrid

At Elland Road, Leeds United and Southampton could not be separated after playing to a 1-1 draw.

Jack Harrison put the home side ahead on 29 minutes before James Ward-Prowse restored parity for the Saints four minutes after the break.

On their part, Wolverhampton Wanderers got back to winning ways after defeating Aston Villa 2-1 on Saturday at Molineux

Jonny Castro opened the scoring in the seventh minute for Wolves before their lead was doubled 10 minutes before the halftime break when Ashley Young deflected the ball into his own net trying to clear.

Ollie Watkins pulled a goal back for Villa from the penalty spot in the 86th minute, but Wolves held on for the win.

In the day’s early kickoff, Liverpool momentarily shot to the top of the EPL log with their 2-0 win over Watford.

The Super Eagles trio of William Troost-Ekong, Samuel Kalu, and Oghenekaro Etebo were all missing in action for Watford as they were beaten by the Reds.

Though their Nigerian compatriot Emmanuel Dennis came off the bench to taste 12 minutes of action, he could not change the complexion of the game as the Hornets remain in the relegation zone.

Advertisements

