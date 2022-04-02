The second stanza of the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL) begins this week with some clubs having changed managers and acquired new players. Some clubs experienced few additions to their squads while some clubs fixed their managerial problems.

Managerial Swaps

Ayodeji Ayeni became the talk of the town among football lovers with his recent relocation to the defending champions Akwa United from Sunshine Stars. Former two-time league winner with Kano Pillars, Baba Ganaru also joined Lobi Stars to help the team escape relegation.

Usman Abdallah also pitched his tent with Katsina United ahead of the second half of the season.

Players Transfer

Apart from the managerial swaps, players also moved within and outside for greener pastures.

Tosin Omoyele, Destiny Ashadi, and Anthony Omaka ( Katsina United);

Former Enyimba and Plateau United striker, Tosin Omoyele will ply his trade with Katsina United for the second stanza of the season. Omoyele was not the only player signed by the Northern side as Destiny Ashadi and Anthony Omaka also joined to make the second half a smoother campaign.

Others are Abdul Toafeek (striker) from Sunshine Stars; Stanley Nwabili (goalkeeper) from Lobi Stars, and Destiny Ashadi (midfielder) from Niger Tornadoes.

Babatunde Bello and Bolu Sholumade (Akwa United);

There were speculations that the duo of Babatunde Bello and Bolu Sholumade joined Akwa United because the new manager Ayeni and Bello had played under Ayeni at two clubs. Being the Captain at Ekiti United, he joined Ayeni when the gaffer moved to Sunshine Stars to continue his career.

Apart from those words, Babatunde Bello known as ‘Fele’ because of his small stature has proved his worth in the league ever since he joined from second division side Ekiti United last season.

Bello was instrumental in Ayeni’s success story in Sunshine Stars during the first half of the season, being a powerful midfield presence in the team. He is known for his long-range freekicks, from which he has scored three goals this season.

Other Transfers;

Sikiru Alimi and Rasaq Adegbite joined the Ikenne-based side, Remo Stars ahead of the second half of the season. Alimi once played for clubs like Rivers and Lobi before moving abroad.

Rasaq Adegbite also played in the league before he moved abroad. Remo Stars will try utilizing the duo to consolidate their attacking issues in the second half of the season.

Shooting Stars also acquired some players. The Oluyole Warriors signed Ebuka Anakwe, Chidera Eze, and Achibi Ewenike in a bid to bolster their league position.

Aside from the transfer dramas, MFM still remained bottom of the table with 17 points while Rivers United remained unchanged in the first position with 42 points.

Table

Team Games played Points Rivers United 19 42 Plateau United 19 41 Enugu Rangers 19 34 Remo Stars 19 32 Kwara United 19 31

Rafiu Ishaq Kayode is the highest goalscorer with 11 goals followed by Chijioke Akuneto with nine goals both from Rivers United

Name Club Goals Rafiu Ishaq Kayode Rivers United 11 Chijioke Akuneto River United 9 Yusuf Abdulazeez Gombe United 8 Alao Dambani Kwara United 7 Andy Okpe Remo Stars 7

So much drama was experienced in the first leg of the season. From Heartland who couldn’t pay wages but later improved after N120 million was allocated to Finidi George’s Enyimba who suffered back-to-back defeats.

There was Remo Stars who ended their unbeaten run with three consecutive defeats. Plateau United, who are in a tight contest with Rivers United for the top spot while Sunshine Stars miraculously earned points on the road, and MFM despite the managerial changes and some away points are still lingering at the bottom of the table.

The two League contenders, Plateau United and Rivers will be on the road in tough encounters.

Top four games

Akwa United vs Rivers United

Ayeni will be tested when his new club, Akwa United welcome Stanley Eguma’s Rivers United on Saturday in a South-South derby. Although Ayeni has proven to like challenges with his antecedents at Sunshine.

He might want to finish what he started against Rivers in the first half of the season when he picked up a point in Port Harcourt with Sunshine. This time a victory for the Promise Keepers will be a great way to kickstart his Akwa United career.

The last encounter between both clubs led to the departure of Jolomi, the former coach of Akwa after a humiliating 4-1 victory in Port Harcourt.

Ayeni will start by firstly teaching the team how to score goals and avoid cheap errors as they face Rivers United. Rivers United earned 14 points on the road during the first stanza of the season and will seek to continue to hold on to their top spot.

Players to watch

Akwa United; Wisdom Fenando and Ubong Friday

Rivers United; Chijioke Akuneto and Rafiu Ishaq

Position; Akwa United- 6th, 27 points; Rivers United- 1st, 42 points

Sunshine vs Plateau United

Sunshine Stars have only lost once at home this season. This means they have a good home record at the adopted Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode. However, the departure of Coach Ayeni and some key players might destabilise the team ahead of Sunday’s encounter against in-form Plateau United.

Plateau United have won twice on the road in their last nine games and Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side will look to continue the 11-match unbeaten run that started in late January.

Players to watch;

Sunshine Stars: Leonard Ugochukwu and Ikenna Cooper

Plateau United: Zulkilfulu Mohammed and Izuchukwu Chimezie and Sunday Anthony

Positions: Sunshine Stars; 8th, 26 points; Plateau United; 2nd position, 41 points.

Katsina vs Abia Warriors

In both teams’ last eight games, they have shared three victories each and two draws. The last time both sides met, Katsina United played out a 2-2 draw with Abia Warriors in Okigwe. It might be difficult for Abia Warriors to get a point in Katsina because of Katsina United’s good home record. Also, the Warriors have won just once on the road this season.

Usman Abdallah, former Enyimba coach will seek to impress the fans in his first outing with the Changi boys on Sunday.

Players to watch

Katsina United: Mohammed Salisu and Tosin Omoyele

Abia Warriors: Valentine Udoh

Position: Katsina United: 15th position, 21 points; Abia Warriors: 13th, 22 points

Lobi Stars vs Enugu Rangers

Relegation battlers, Lobi Stars will seek to bounce back under their experienced new manager Baba Ganaru against Enugu Rangers on Sunday at Makurdi.

The Makurdi-based side is currently in the 19th position above MFM with 19 points. Rangers have earned more points on the road than any team this season and will seek to continue the trend and their upward mobility on the league table. Their last encounter ended 5-3 in favour of Rangers.

Players to watch

Lobi Stars: Ogba Ifeanyi

Enugu Rangers: Ossy Martins, Kenechukwu Agu and Chidiebere Nwobodo

Position: Lobi Stars; 19th position, 19 points; Enugu Rangers: 3rd position, 34 points.

Fixtures

Saturday

Akwa United vs Rivers United at 4 pm

Sunday 4 p.m.

Enyimba vs Wikki Tourists

Gombe United vs Kano Pillars

Katsina United vs Abia Warriors

Kwara United vs Remo Stars

Lobi Stars vs Enugu Rangers

MFM FC vs Heartland

Nasarawa United vs Shooting Stars

Niger Tornadoes vs Dakkada

Sunshine Stars vs Plateau United