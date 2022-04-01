Club football returns this weekend across the world with some juicy clashes on the cards. From Uyo to Catalonia, three points, prestige, and title chases are on the cards.

Akwa United v Rivers United @Godswill Akpabio Stadium @4pm on April 2

The Nigeria Professional Football League’s defending champion versus the would-be champion kicks off the second round of the NPFL in Uyo on Saturday. In the matchday 19 match before the break, Rivers United spanked Akwa United 4-1 to maintain their one-point lead over Plateau United.

The Stanley Eguma-led side last suffered a loss on February 6 away to second-placed Plateau United. In the sequence of their next eight matches, they won six and drew two. After Kennedy Boboye’s resignation, Akwa United are yet to find firm footing as they have won as much as they have lost-won three, lost three, and one draw.

The two teams are separated by 14 points at the mid-way point but there are still enough games to make up that difference for Akwa United but that must start with a win on Saturday.

Current Form: Akwa United [L-L-W-L-D]; Rivers United [W-D-W-W-W]

Head-to-head

20/03/22 NPF Rivers United 4 – 1 Akwa United

18/07/21 NPF Rivers United 1 – 1 Akwa United

28/02/21 NPF Akwa United 3 – 0 Rivers United

18/12/19 NPF Akwa United 2 – 1 Rivers United

12/04/18 NPF Rivers United 2 – 0 Akwa United

Prediction: Akwa United 2-1 Rivers United

Rangers v Celtic @Ibrox Stadium @12 noon on April 3

Sunday’s Glasgow derby is the 342nd instalment and the ramifications are huge. Rangers need a win to upstage their rivals, who sit first on the SPL table with 76 points from 31 matches with Rangers a close second with 73 points from the same number of matches.

Before their last meeting on February 2, Rangers had gone eight matches unbeaten against their bitterest rivals since December 8, 2019. Two goals from Reo Hatate and one from Liel Ababa condemned Rangers to their second league loss of the season.

Injury to Alfredo Morelos will dull the Rangers’ attacking edge but the likes of Kemar Roofe and Fashion Sakala will try to take up the gauntlet. Meanwhile, Celtic captain Callum McGregor believes remaining calm will be key to obtaining a positive result. “I think when you get to these big games it’s just important to stay calm and remember your principles of how you want to work and the way that the team functions,” McGregor told Celtic TV.

Current Form: Rangers [W-L-W-W-W]; Celtic [W-W-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

02/02/22 PRE Celtic 3 – 0 Rangers

29/08/21 PRE Rangers 1 – 0 Celtic

02/05/21 PRE Rangers 4 – 1 Celtic

18/04/21 FAC Rangers 2 – 0 Celtic

21/03/21 PRE Celtic 1 – 1 Rangers

Prediction: Rangers 2-1 Celtic

Advertisements



Juventus v Inter Milan

This is an important game in the season with both Juventus and Inter Milan in need of a win to stay relevant in the Scudetto race. The last Derby d’Italia ended in a 1-1 draw because of an 89th-minute penalty scored by Paulo Dybala who might be missing on Sunday.

The Old Lady have shown exceptional resolve to close the gap on the top three and on Sunday they can leapfrog defending champion Inter Milan with a win.

Simone Inzaghi has a fully fit squad to pick from and he will be especially delighted to get back Marcelo Brozovic, whose steadiness they have missed in their last two matches. Max Allegri has shown he knows what he is doing by bringing Juventus to within seven points of the Serie A summit with eight matches left in the season.

At this point, no one can rule out the record league winners, who have bolstered their attacking ranks with Dusan Vlahovic Inzaghi will hope his team does not settle for another draw.

Current Form: Juventus [W-L-W-W-W]; Inter Milan [D-D-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

12/01/22 SUC Inter Milan 2 – 1 Juventus

24/10/21 SEA Inter Milan 1 – 1 Juventus

15/05/21 SEA Juventus 3 – 2 Inter Milan

09/02/21 COI Juventus 0 – 0 Inter Milan

02/02/21 COI Inter Milan 1 – 2 Juventus

Prediction: Juventus 2-1 Inter Milan

Barcelona v Sevilla @Camp Nou @8pm on April 3

The majority of Catalonian voices after the 4-0 bashing of Real Madrid was ‘we are back’. The style may not be the same but the result was similar to the last time Barcelona was the dominant force in Spain.

Sunday’s visitors Sevilla have been in second place all season but with a spate of draws and misfiring strikers, their lead over third-placed Barcelona has shrunk to three points. A loss on Sunday means a downward move with Atletico Madrid also breathing down their neck.

Xavi’s men have been near perfect at Camp Nou with nine wins, two draws, and two losses and boast a five-match winning streak, in which they have scored 18 goals-four goals on four occasions. Meanwhile, Sevilla have drawn four of their last five and scored a meagre four goals. Barcelona have not lost to Sevilla in 12 consecutive matches which makes Sunday’s match a herculean task for Julen Lopetegui’s men.

Current Form: Barcelona [W-W-W-D-W]; Sevilla [D-L-D-W-D]

Head-to-head

21/12/21 LAL Sevilla 1 – 1 Barcelona

03/03/21 CDR Barcelona 3 – 0 Sevilla

27/02/21 LAL Sevilla 0 – 2 Barcelona

10/02/21 CDR Sevilla 2 – 0 Barcelona

04/10/20 LAL Barcelona 1 – 1 Sevilla

Prediction: Barcelona 4-1 Sevilla