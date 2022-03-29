A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as Nigeria hosts arch-rivals Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff.

This latest ‘Jollof Derby’ is a winner-takes-all tie as whoever comes out victorious qualifies for the competition to be played in Qatar later this year.

Widely seen as one of the fiercest rivalries in African football, Nigeria and Ghana will be settling scores at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in a delicately-poised tie after the first leg ended in a barren draw.

While the Black Stars are chasing their fourth appearance at the World Cup, Nigeria seeks a seventh World Cup qualification and the fourth in a row.

Nigeria has been at every FIFA World Cup finals since 1994 except for the 2006 edition in Germany.

The last time these two countries were involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifying was in 2001 when they finished 0-0 in Accra before Nigeria hammered the Ghanians 3-0 in Port Harcourt in July 2001 to qualify for Korea/Japan.

Kickoff is 6.00 p.m.

Nigeria Starting XI vs Ghana: Eguavoen makes five changes for Black Stars

Coach Austin Eguavoen has made sweeping changes in the Super Eagles’ squad for Tuesday’s game against Ghana’s Black Stars.

Eguavoen in all made five changes to Nigeria’s XI to play Ghana tonight; handing full debuts for Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman & Emmanuel Dennis.

There is plenty of option on the bench with the likes of Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi, Kenneth Omeruo, Odion Ighalo, Umar Sadiq and seven other players available to come on if the occasion warrants that.

Nigeria starting XI: Uzoho, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Bassey; Etebo, Onyeka, Aribo; Dennis, Osimhen, Lookman

Sadok Selim from Tunisia is the referee for tonight’s clash and we are good to go

A minute silence for those who recently lost their lives

Kickoff!!! The Super Eagles get the game underway in Abuja

Frank Onyeka commits a foul and Ghana with a free kick deep in their box

Throw in for Nigeria and is taken by Ola Aina

Osimhen is down on the pitch.. but play is back on

Super Eagles with the first corner kick

Counter attack by Ghana causes a big scare for Eagles but Uzoho makes the needed save

Free kick for Ghana as Dennis brings down Ayew Goal… Ghana take the lead in Abuja Thomas Partey fires Black Stars in front

Instant response by Osimhen but the Ghana keeper makes a big save

15 Minutes: Nigeria 0-1 Ghana Super Eagles piling the pressure but yet to get the all important equaliser Var Review for a possible penalty kick for Nigeria Penalty Kick for Nigeria…. Ademola Lookman adjudged to have been fouled in the Ghana box Ekong elects to play… He scores!!!! Nigeria 1-1 Ghana Daniel Amartey gets a Yellow card for a foul on Osimhen The free kick blocked by the Ghana defenders Super Eagles bossing the ball possession at 64% compared to Ghana’s 26% Clearance by Ekong eases the pressure for Nigeria Goal… Osimhen makes it 2-1 Var check being considered The goal has been chalked off for offside Nigeria 1-1 Ghana Nigeria win a free kick near the corner kick area..the delivery leaves much to be desired Frank Onyeka and Ghana’s Amartey both receive attention from medics Four minutes added time Clash of heads .. Aribo gets treatment on the pitch End of first half. Goal line NIG 1-1 GHA The two teams are back for the second half Double substitution for Ghana Shehu Abudalahi is in for Frank Onyeka Ghana restart the game on a fast pace after making triple substitution Corner kick for Ghana.. Smart tackle by Leon Balogun to stop the Ghana onslaught The Ghana defenders doing well to intercept the passes by the Super Eagles Free kick for Nigeria as Etebo is fouled Lookman to take a corner kick for Nigeria Dennis gets a head to it but off the target Nigeria 1-1 Ghana .. Black Stars still with the advantage with their crucial away goal Anxious look on the Nigeria bench as the minutes are ticking away Another change for Nigeria as Moses Simon comes in for Ademola Lookman Rash challenge on Calvin Bassey by Thomas Partey.. The Ghana captain escapes a booking Nigeria has had eight shots in this game compared to Ghana’s two 65 Minutes: Nigeria 1-1 Ghana