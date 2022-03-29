A mouth-watering clash is on the cards as Nigeria hosts arch-rivals Ghana in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup playoff.
This latest ‘Jollof Derby’ is a winner-takes-all tie as whoever comes out victorious qualifies for the competition to be played in Qatar later this year.
Widely seen as one of the fiercest rivalries in African football, Nigeria and Ghana will be settling scores at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja in a delicately-poised tie after the first leg ended in a barren draw.
While the Black Stars are chasing their fourth appearance at the World Cup, Nigeria seeks a seventh World Cup qualification and the fourth in a row.
Nigeria has been at every FIFA World Cup finals since 1994 except for the 2006 edition in Germany.
The last time these two countries were involved in a FIFA World Cup qualifying was in 2001 when they finished 0-0 in Accra before Nigeria hammered the Ghanians 3-0 in Port Harcourt in July 2001 to qualify for Korea/Japan.
Kickoff is 6.00 p.m.
Nigeria Starting XI vs Ghana: Eguavoen makes five changes for Black Stars
Coach Austin Eguavoen has made sweeping changes in the Super Eagles’ squad for Tuesday’s game against Ghana’s Black Stars.
Eguavoen in all made five changes to Nigeria’s XI to play Ghana tonight; handing full debuts for Calvin Bassey, Ademola Lookman & Emmanuel Dennis.
There is plenty of option on the bench with the likes of Moses Simon, Zaidu Sanusi, Kenneth Omeruo, Odion Ighalo, Umar Sadiq and seven other players available to come on if the occasion warrants that.
Nigeria starting XI: Uzoho, Aina, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Bassey; Etebo, Onyeka, Aribo; Dennis, Osimhen, Lookman
Sadok Selim from Tunisia is the referee for tonight’s clash and we are good to go
A minute silence for those who recently lost their lives
Kickoff!!! The Super Eagles get the game underway in Abuja
Frank Onyeka commits a foul and Ghana with a free kick deep in their box
Throw in for Nigeria and is taken by Ola Aina
Osimhen is down on the pitch.. but play is back on
Super Eagles with the first corner kick
Counter attack by Ghana causes a big scare for Eagles but Uzoho makes the needed save
Emamnuel Dennis with some good moves but final delivery not too good
Free kick for Ghana as Dennis brings down Ayew
Goal… Ghana take the lead in Abuja
Thomas Partey fires Black Stars in front
15 Minutes: Nigeria 0-1 Ghana
Super Eagles piling the pressure but yet to get the all important equaliser
Var Review for a possible penalty kick for Nigeria
Penalty Kick for Nigeria…. Ademola Lookman adjudged to have been fouled in the Ghana box
Ekong elects to play… He scores!!!!
Nigeria 1-1 Ghana
The free kick blocked by the Ghana defenders
Super Eagles bossing the ball possession at 64% compared to Ghana’s 26%
Clearance by Ekong eases the pressure for Nigeria
Goal… Osimhen makes it 2-1
Var check being considered
The goal has been chalked off for offside
Nigeria 1-1 Ghana
Nigeria win a free kick near the corner kick area..the delivery leaves much to be desired
Frank Onyeka and Ghana’s Amartey both receive attention from medics
Four minutes added time
Clash of heads .. Aribo gets treatment on the pitch
End of first half. Goal line NIG 1-1 GHA
The two teams are back for the second half
Double substitution for Ghana
Shehu Abudalahi is in for Frank Onyeka
Ghana restart the game on a fast pace after making triple substitution
Corner kick for Ghana..
Smart tackle by Leon Balogun to stop the Ghana onslaught
The Ghana defenders doing well to intercept the passes by the Super Eagles
Free kick for Nigeria as Etebo is fouled
Lookman to take a corner kick for Nigeria
Dennis gets a head to it but off the target
Nigeria 1-1 Ghana .. Black Stars still with the advantage with their crucial away goal
Anxious look on the Nigeria bench as the minutes are ticking away
Another change for Nigeria as Moses Simon comes in for Ademola Lookman
Rash challenge on Calvin Bassey by Thomas Partey.. The Ghana captain escapes a booking
Nigeria has had eight shots in this game compared to Ghana’s two
65 Minutes: Nigeria 1-1 Ghana
