Nigeria’s national under-20 women football team, the Falconets, on Saturday in Benin City earned a ticket to the 2022 FIFA Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

The Falconets achieved this after a comfortable 4-1 win over their counterparts from Senegal, for a 7-2 aggregate victory, after having won the first leg tie 3-1 away.

Flourish Sebastine who scored a hat-trick during the first leg at the Stade Lat-Dior in Thies two weeks ago was again the cynosure of all eyes.

She scored a brace in the eighth and 19th minutes at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.

Elegant midfielder Esther Onyenezide made it three on 25 minutes for the Falconets after converting from the penalty kick spot.

However, just as they did at home in Senegal, the Young Lionesses of Teranga scored from the penalty kick spot as well, after one of their strikers was upended in the Nigerian penalty box.

In the second half, the Falconets sat comfortably on the game and allowed it run their way, taking things easy and cutting off the few onslaughts of the visitors.

Just before the final whistle by Eswatini referee Letticia Viana, Joy Jerry made it four for the two-time FIFA World Cup runners-up.

The result sends the Falconets straight to the World Cup finals holding from Aug. 10 to Aug. 28 in Costa Rica.

