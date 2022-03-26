The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday evening got back to business to fine-tune their preparations for the must-win clash against Ghana’s Black Stars at the MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja on Tuesday.

The coach Augustine Eguavoen-led team returned from Kumasi on Saturday morning where they held Ghana to a barren draw in the first of the two-legged World Cup playoff ties between the two countries.

The three-time African Champions held their nerves despite the immense pressure from the atmosphere generated by the 40-000 capacity Baba Yara Stadium all through Friday night.

Now back in the country, Babafemi Raji, the media officer for the Super Eagles confirmed the national football team will get back to training Saturday evening at the new look MKO Abiola Stadium.

“We will train today at 6 pm and the venue is MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. All Covid-19 protocols will be strictly followed please,” he said.

With all still left to play for going by the first leg result, only victory will be good enough for the Super Eagles if they are to achieve their aim of making a seventh World Cup appearance in Qatar.

Meanwhile, there are indications the Super Eagles technical crew will be adopting a different tactic for Tuesday’s game and that could see some alteration in the team list for the next ‘Jollof Derby’

Francis Uzoho with his superlative performance in Kumasi as well as the backline marshalled by the quartet of Ola Aina, Leon Balogun, William Troost-Ekong and Zaidu Sanusi are most likely going to keep their places regardless of any planned tweaking by the national team handlers.

Just as was the case in Russia 2018, Africa will be represented by five teams at this year’s Mundial where 20 countries including host Qatar have already secured their berths.