When Nigeria and Ghana, linked by British colonialism, clashed for the first time in 1950, the Nigerian team was known as the Red Devils, and they saw red in Accra, losing 1-0.

There have been 48 encounters since and the Black Stars have the edge with 21 wins as against 10 losses.

There have been periods of domination by both countries but their last meeting was 11 years ago – a friendly which was played at Vicarage Road and ended 0-0.

The much-anticipated encounter between the Super Eagles and Black Stars of Ghana is just hours away.

Historically, the Black Stars have an edge over the Super Eagles based on the records but presently the Eagles have the group of players and the pedigree though all that may not count in a derby, especially a fierce ‘Jollof’ affair.

Ghana’s early dominance

In the early meetings between the West African neighbours, it was Ghana all the way; winning the first five international friendly games between both sides and doing so emphatically with an aggregate 10 goals while Nigeria fired blanks.

However, after losing straight five games, the Nigeria team got in their strides winning two and drawing one of the next three friendly games.

Having sized themselves up in eight friendly games spanning eight years, Ghana showed they were the masters in the first competitive game against Nigeria as they emerged 4-1 winners during a World Cup qualifying match in 1960.

The Black Stars were unbeaten in the 11 games afterwards, though seven of those matches ended in stalemate thus highlighting the fierce rivalry already in place between the two footballing nations.

Eagles finally take flight

The Nigeria national team though with some pockets of wins never dominated Ghana’s Black Stars until the turn of the millennium.

However, from 1994, which many till date see as the golden era of Nigeria football, the Eagles began to prove to be a hard nut to crack for the Ghanaians to crack.

The three games played between 1994 and 2001 all ended in barren draws.

However, in the run to the Korea/Japan 2002 World Cup, the Eagles showed they had come of age as they turned off the shine on the Black Stars; hammering them 3-0 at the Liberation Stadium in Port Harcourt.

A goal from Victor Agali and two from Tijani Babaginda gave Nigeria their biggest win over Ghana in a competitive game.

After that sweet victory in the Garden City, the Super Eagles went on a five-match unbeaten run against the Black Stars.

They had back-to-back 1-0 wins at the Nations Cup in Mali and in another international victory before going on to secure another lone goal win at the 2006 AFCON which was preceded by a 3-1 win in the LG Cup and a barren draw in one of the many friendlies.

Though the pendulum appears to have swung back in favour of the Black Stars with three victories and a draw to their credit in the last four games against Nigeria, the Super Eagles can draw confidence in their better record over Ghana when push comes to the shove in World Cup qualifying games.

World Cup qualifiers

1. 28 Aug 1960 Ghana 4-1 Nigeria

2. 10 Sep 1960 Nigeria 2-2 Ghana

3. 10 May 1969 Nigeria 2-1 Ghana

4. 18 May 1969 Ghana 1-1 Nigeria

5. 10 Feb 1973 Nigeria 2-3 Ghana

6. 22 Feb 1973 Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

7. 10 Mar 2001 Ghana 0-0 Nigeria

8. 28 Jul 2001 Nigeria 3-0 Ghana

Likewise in the qualifiers for the 2002 World Cup, Ghana’s football was also in turmoil and Abedi Pele led the technical team and called up a new set of players for the two legs. Nigeria drew the first leg 0-0 in Accra and won the second leg 3-0 in Port Harcourt 3-0.

More talents and more value don’t usually influence derbies

Respected website, Transfermarkt values the Eagles at about $270 million, more than double when compared to the Black Stars who are valued at about $112 million.

There is also general consensus the Eagles have more talented players at their disposal than the Black Stars even though many are quick to fire back that the Ghana bench led by Borussia Dortmund’s assistant coach Otto Addo appears to be more technically savvy.

While the Eagles and the Black Stars enjoyed contrasting fortunes at the last AFCON though both under-par, both countries qualified for the final round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers with the same record in their respective groups. Four wins, a draw, and a loss.

It is noteworthy the Super Eagles are 32nd in the latest FIFA world rankings released in February and are the third-best football nation in Africa while Otto Addo’s men are 61st in the world and 11th on the continent.

But all these stats and postulations may count for nought in the thrilling 180 minutes of action on the cards in Kumasi and Abuja in the days ahead.