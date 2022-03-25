The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be among the 32 teams that will battle for honours at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, a key member of the team, Kelechi Iheanacho, has assured.

Twenty countries including hosts Qatar have already sealed their berths at the global football tournament; leaving just 12 places-five of which are reserved for the African teams.

Iheanacho, in an interview with the FIFA website, highlighted why the Super Eagles are better positioned to make it to Qatar ahead of their West African rivals, Ghana.

According to the Leicester City forward who was part of the Nigeria team to the Russia 2018 World Cup, though the Black Stars are a strong side and have pedigree on the continent, the composition of the Nigeria national team have what it takes to deliver the World Cup ticket.

“It’s not just a rivalry – it’s way more than that. It’s a lot of things. It’s a massive game,” the Leicester City star revealed on the Fifa website.

“It means everything to Nigerians anyway, and this time it’s for a World Cup place. I really hope we can go through and make our people happy.

“I’m 100-per-cent confident that we will go through. Obviously, they have a strong team, a strong squad, good players, and they really want to win as well, so it’s not going to be easy.

“It’s going to be a fight. We have to work really hard and want it more than them. But I have so much confidence in this Nigeria team and the group of lads we have here. I’m very confident we will be at the World Cup.”

With 180 minutes of footballing action separating Nigeria and a potential seventh World Cup appearance, the stakes are quite high in Friday’s tie in Kumasi and Abuja four days after.

Since breaking the jinx to qualify for the USA 1994 World Cup, the Super Eagles have qualified for all but one of the subsequent editions of the Mundial.

The team is keen to make it to Qatar and to better their best record which remains qualifying for the second round.