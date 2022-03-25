Super Eagles defender Shehu Abdullahi has scored a ‘great goal’ ahead of the eagerly-anticipated World Cup playoff tie against the Black Stars of Ghana.

The right-back on his Facebook page on Thursday announced he and his wife, Kannywood star, Naja’atu Muhammad Suleiman, welcomed a new bouncing baby boy earlier in the day.

He wrote: ”We are thrilled to announce our baby boy, mother and baby are in good health. We thank Allah! We were blessed with the arrival of our son this morning. We appreciate your prayers.”

As expected, there has been a torrent of congratulatory messages from fans and friends alike including from Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa who is a close ally of Abdullahi.

Though a key player in the Super Eagles set-up, Abdullahi missed out on featuring for the Nigeria national team at the last Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon owing to an injury setback.

Now back in his stride, Abdullahi looks set to man the right side of the defence for the Super Eagles who are looking to beat the Black Stars of Ghana to the Qatar 2022 World Cup ticket.

The 29-year old who plays his club football in Cyprus with Omonia faces stiff competition in that position with Torino’s Ola Aina who did very well in the position during the AFCON tournament in Cameroon.

The Super Eagles arrived in Kumasi from Abuja earlier on Thursday and had a feel of the Baba Yara Stadium before today’s blockbuster clash dubbed the ‘Jollof Derby’ in some quarters.