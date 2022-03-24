The Super Eagles are on the cusp of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but the three-time African Champions still need to get past their fiercest rivals, the Black Stars of Ghana, to make it to the Mundial.

Having navigated through the group stage where they overpowered the likes of Cape Verde, Liberia, and the Central African Republic, the Super Eagles are 180 minutes away from Qatar 2022 with a two-legged tie against the Black Stars being the last hurdle.

Ahead of what is dubbed the ‘Jollof Derby’, PREMIUM TIMES provides the necessary information needed to Nigerian fans to be up to speed with Friday’s tie in Kumasi between Ghana and Nigeria.

Prelude

Still reeling in the disappointment of an unimpressive outing at the last Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Cameroon, the Black Stars, and the Eagles are hoping to make with qualification for the 2022 World Cup.

While the Super Eagles were at the last World Cup in Russia, the Black Stars were missing and that should see them fight even more for one of the five slots available for African teams to Qatar 2022

What time is the game?

The match between Ghana and Nigeria billed for the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi is scheduled for 8 30 p.m. on Friday, March 25.

What channels are showing the game?

Apart from the dedicated channels on SuperSport, which are available on DSTV and GOTV, the Super Eagles game will also be also shown on local stations like AIT and NTA, TVC, among others.

Live Updates

Fans can also follow the game via the PREMIUM TIMES Live Updates which will be up and running on the matchday.