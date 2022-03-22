In the era of the Internet, what subterfuge and schadenfreude did the Ghana Football Association (GFA) think they were into when they decided to keep mum over the players invited for the crucial two-legged 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier against Nigeria?

Was it possible that Thomas Partey would have been dropped from the team? Could the GFA have rescinded the ban on their captain, Andrew Ayew, and will his Covid-hit brother, Jordan, suddenly become available?

Every person who can use the Internet to a certain degree will be able to predict, to a 90 per cent accuracy the probable 11 Black Stars players who will start against Nigeria in the first leg on Friday.

The GFA on Tuesday morning revealed the 27 men that have been entrusted with getting the fourth ticket to the FIFA World Cup.

Only one home-based player made the squad and that is Dennis Korsah of Accra Hearts of Oak.

The 27-man list

Goalkeepers: Joseph Wolacott (Swindon Town), Abdul Manaf Nurudeen (KAS Eupen), Richard Ofori (Orlando Pirates)

Defenders: Danis Odoi (FC Brugge), Andy Yiadom (Reading FC), Gideon Mensah (Bordeaux), Dennis Korsah (Hearts of Oak), Montari Kamaheni (Ashdod FC), Daniel Amartey (Leicester City), Joseph Aidoo (Celta Vigo), Alexander Djiku (Strasbourg), Abdul Mumin (Vitoria Guimaraes)

Midfielders: Iddrisu Baba (Mallorca), Edmund Addo (FC Sherif), Mohammed Kudus (Ajax), Elisha Owusu (KAA Gent), Thomas Partey (Arsenal), Daniel Kofi Kyereh (FC St. Pauli)

Wingers: Issahaku Abdul Fatal (Sporting CP), Osman Bukari (FC Nantes), Joseph Paintsil (KAA Gent), Yaw Yeboah (Columbus Crew)

Strikers: Felix Arena Gyan (AS Roma), Christopher Antwi-Adjei (VFL Bochum), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Kwasi Wriedt (Holstein Kiel)

Arsenal midfielder, Partey would likely have the captain’s armband in what would be his 39th cap in Dede Ayew’s absence.

In a video released on Sunday, the new Technical Adviser to the Black Stars, Chris Hughton urged Ghanaians “to remain calm and positive about the team because we strongly believe we have the quality, desire, and hunger to achieve the results that we want.”

He added: “Ghana has done it before and we can guarantee you that everybody associated with the Black Stars wants this opportunity again to perform on a world stage.”

The winner of the two-legged tie will be one of five African representatives at the 2022 World Cup, scheduled for Qatar, in November.