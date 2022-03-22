Four days to the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup first leg qualifier against the Black Stars, 18 players have now reported to the Super Eagles camp in Abuja by 10:15 am on Tuesday, March 22.

The players are Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, Francis Uzoho, Moses Simon, Emmanuel Dennis, Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, Innocent Bonke, and Kenneth Omeruo.

The players still expected are Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, Akinkunmi Amoo, Samuel Chukwueze, and first-time invitee Ademola Lookman.

The team’s first training session is scheduled for 4 pm on Tuesday, March 22.

There has been an addition to the team after the injury to Wilfred Ndidi. Lorient’s Innocent Bonke has been drafted in and he will hope to win his third cap against the Black Stars on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.