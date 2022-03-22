Four days to the first leg of the Qatar 2022 World Cup first leg qualifier against the Black Stars, 13 players had arrived in the Super Eagles camp by 9 p.m. on Monday, March 21.

The players are Moses Simon, William Troost-Ekong, Leon Balogun, Semi Ajayi, Ola Aina, Frank Onyeka, Odion Ighalo, Daniel Akpeyi, Ahmed Musa, Oghenekaro Etebo, Kelechi Iheanacho, Shehu Abdullahi, and Francis Uzoho.

The players expected are Victor Osimhen, Calvin Bassey, Kenneth Omeruo, Zaidu Sanusi, Frank Onyeka, Akinkunmi Amoo, Samuel Chukwueze, Emmanuel Dennis, and first-time invitee Ademola Lookman.

The team’s first training session is scheduled for 4pm on Tuesday, March 22.

There had been an addition to the team after Wilfred Ndidi was injured.

Lorient’s Innocent Bonke has been drafted in and he will hope to win his third cap against the Black Stars on Friday at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi.