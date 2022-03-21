As the World Cup qualifiers against Ghana draw closer, some Nigerian players in Europe had an opportunity to shine for their various clubs while some fired blanks over the weekend.

Serie A, Italy

Victor Osimhen was the talk of the town everywhere due to his astonishing performance against Udinese on Saturday. The Nigerian striker was on target twice as he helped Spaletti’s side continue the fight for the Scudetto. He scored in the 52nd and 65th respectively to keep Napoli’s title chase alive.

Napoli are second on the Serie A table with 63 points, three behind leaders AC Milan with eight matches left in the 2021/22 season.

Eredivisie, Netherlands

Cyriel Dessers’ Feyenoord fell to Ajax 3-2 at home. Despite the defeat, Dessers shone as he provided an assist for Feyenoord’s second goal.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye impressed fans with another outstanding performance on Saturday during Sparta Rotterdam’s goalless draw to NEC Nijmegen.

Maduka, who recorded another clean sheet during the game, made five saves and one clearance during the encounter. With Saturday’s game, it means Maduka had clean sheets throughout the month of March.

Feyenoord are third on the table with 55 points from 27 matches while Sparta Rotterdam are second-bottom with 21 points and two games in hand.

Super Liga, Denmark

Newly invited Super Eagle, Akinkumi Amoo, scored the only goal of the day as Copenhagen defeated FC Nordsjaelland in the Danish Super Lig.

It was Amoo’s first goal for his new club he joined during the January transfer window.

Amoo started and played for 60 minutes, which was enough to make his mark in Denmark. Amoo’s compatriot, Paul Mukairu, played for 45 minutes during the encounter. Copenhagen lead the league table with 48 points from 22 matches.

Ligue 1, France

The duo of Innocent Bonke and Terem Moffi both featured in FC Lorient’s goalless draw against Strasbourg on Sunday. Bonke, who has replaced injured Ndidi, played for the whole 90 minutes with four tackles and an 85% pass accuracy. Moffi, on the other hand, played for 64 minutes.

Moses Simon fired blanks for his club Nantes during their narrow 1-0 defeat to Lille OSC. Simon didn’t have a shot on target during his 87 minutes of play for his side.

Lorient are in 16th place with 28 points while Nantes are in ninth with 42 points.

SPFL, Scotland

The trio of Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey, and Leon Balogun all featured for Rangers during its 2-1 victory over Dundee United. Aribo and Balogun came on from the bench while Calvin Bassey played throughout the match.

Bassey made one interception while Aribo had both shots on target and off-target with 15 accurate passes in his 45 minutes of play. Balogun couldn’t do much because he entered three minutes to the end of the game.

Rangers stay second on the table with 73 points, on the heels of Celtic who have 76 points.

EPL, England

Kelechi Iheanacho failed to find the net for Leicester during its EPL home encounter against Frank Onyeka’s Brentford.

Iheanacho, who played for 86 minutes, missed a big chance to add to Leicester’s goal tally on Sunday afternoon for Brendan Rodgers’ side. Meanwhile, Ademola Lookman wasn’t listed for the encounter. Onyeka was on the bench throughout.

Leicester are 10th on the table with 36 points while Brentford are in 15th place with 30 points.

FA Cup

Alex Iwobi played for 17 minutes during Everton’s 4-0 big defeat to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Championship

Semi Ajayi held his own during Saturday’s West Brom 2-2 draw to Bristol City. The towering defender made five clearances, 76.7% accurate passes, and one interception that evening.

West Brom stay 12th on the table with 54 points, seven points behind sixth-placed Blackburn Rovers with eight games left in the season.

Super Lig, Turkey

Alex Nwakaeme had a bad outing on Friday as he couldn’t score to prevent a second league loss to Rizespor on Friday. The forward didn’t have an attempt on goal throughout the game. Trabzonspor still lead the table by 15 points from second-placed Konyaspor, with eight games left in the season.

Meanwhile, Chidozie Awaziem’s Alanyaspor recorded an away 2-0 victory over Goztepe. Awaziem made four clearances, one interception, and a tackle with 93.9% accurate passes during the game. Alanyaspor are fourth on the table with 49 points.

Bundesliga, Germany

Taiwo Awoniyi could only create two chances for his club, Union Berlin, as they fell 4-0 at the Allianz Arena to league leaders Bayern Munich. After the great performances in the first stanza, Union have fallen away from their chase of European ticket as they now occupy ninth place on the log with 38 points.

La Liga, Spain

Samuel Chukwueze’s Villarreal for the second consecutive week were defeated narrowly by Cadiz with a lone goal. The Nigerian winger played for 71 minutes and didn’t register a shot on target. Villarreal stay seventh on the table with 45 points.