Lorient’s Innocent Bonke has been drafted by Super Eagles interim manager, Augustine Eguavoen, to replace the injured Wilfred Ndidi as the camp opened on Sunday for the two-legged 2022 Worldedish side Cup qualifier against the Black Stars of Ghana.

A message on the official Twitter page for the Super Eagles read: “Camp update: Innocent Bonke has been called up as replacement for injured @Ndidi25 for the #WCQ games against #Ghana. Get well quick Wilf”.

The combative defensive midfielder moved from the Swedish side, Malmo to Ligue 1’s Lorient in the January transfer window.

He was capped by Gernot Rohr against Cape Verde last September and played his second game for the national team against the Central African Republic in October.

This is his fifth call-up and his record for the Eagles reads two matches played, two wins.

The first leg of the encounter has been confirmed for the BabaYara Stadium in Kumasi even though the Ghana Football Federation has refused to publicly release their squad list.

The Black Stars are also going through a restructuring period and this has seen a change in management.

Otto Addo replaced Milovan Rajevac after the Nations Cup debacle where the Black Stars failed to make it out of their group.