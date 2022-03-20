The concluding fixtures of the matchday 19 of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, were played on Sunday with first and second-placed Rivers United and Plateau United winning at home to keep pace with each other at the top of the table.

The six games played recorded five home victories and a draw with a total of 15 goals.

Fidelis Ilechukwu-led Plateau United made it an outstanding 11-game unbeaten streak after they beat visitors Sunshine Stars 2-0 at the New Jos Stadium. Plateau have been impressive at home all season after they made it a clean sweep by winning all 10 home games before the mid-season break.

Mohammed Zulkilfulu gave the Peace boys the lead in the 22nd minute. The second half was similar to the first as the home fans continued to motivate the home team.

Haggai Kattoh doubled Plateau United’s lead with a curled free kick in the 68th minute. The win took their points haul to 41 points.

In Port Harcourt, Akwa United had a bad outing on the road as they were hammered 4-1 by league leaders Rivers United.

A first-half goal from Ishaq Kayode and a hat-trick from Chijioke Akuneto sent Akwa United to a second consecutive loss, in which they have shipped seven goals despite a consolation from Austin Osayande.

Ishaq Kayode broke the deadlock on the spot after an Akwa United player was punished for a handball. The winger slotted it past Jean Efala as he recorded his 11th goal of the season in the seventh minute.

Five minutes later, Chijioke Akuneto continued his hat-trick chase this season as he doubled the lead for the host.

As the game got more stretched, Akuneto powered in his second goal from Kazie Enyinnaya’s freekick in the 28th minute. Two minutes before half-time, the striker benefited from atrocious defending to complete his hat-trick and his ninth goal of the season.

Austin Osayande’s powerful strike in the 60th minute was the only consolation for the visitors. Rivers United ended the first half of the season as table toppers with 42 points after 19 games while Akwa United stay in the sixth position with 27 points.

Elsewhere, Kano Pillars bounced back at home after a 3-1 victory over Gombe United. Ifeanyi Ogba’s first-half brace and Rabiu Ali’s late strike earned the Sai Masu Gida the three points over their northern rivals.

Ifeanyi Eze scored from close range in the 12th minute to give Pillars the lead and he added the second goal in the 38th minute but Yusuf Abdulazeez pulled one back for Gombe United on the dot of half time.

Pillars defended well in the second half to keep their advantage and two minutes before the end of the stoppage time, Rabiu Ali volleyed home to make it 3-1.

Kano Pillars’ victory sent them to the 11th position with the same points, 24 as Gombe who stay in the 10th position.

Gbanga Ogunbote’s side, Remo Stars, had cause to smile again at home as they brushed off Kwara United’s challenge 3-0 at Ikenne. Second-half goals from Andy Okpe, Tolulope Ojo, and Seun Ogunrinde silenced the wailing tongues of the Afonja Warriors.

Remo climbed to the fourth position with 32 points while Kware fell to the fifth with 31 points. In Bauchi, it was a stalemate between Wikki Tourists and Enyimba as both teams shared the spoils.

The late game was between Shooting Stars and Narasawa United, which kicked off at 7 p.m. and it was another 1-0 win for the Ibadan side who move to ninth place on the log while Nasarawa are in 14th place.

Results

Plateau Utd 2-0 Sunshine Stars

Kano Pillars 3-1 Gombe United

Remo Stars 3-0 Kwara United

Wikki Tourists 0-0 Enyimba

Rivers United 4-1 Akwa United

Shooting Stars 1-0 Nasarawa United