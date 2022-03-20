The Nigeria Professional Football League’s (NPFL) matchday 19 witnessed a deluge of goals at Uyo while Abia Warriors dropped points at Okigwe.

The four Saturday encounters produced two home victories and two draws with 15 goals scored across the four venues.

High-flying Enugu Rangers were quick to adapt to their new home in Uyo as they hammered Lobi Stars 5-3. Rangers followed up their 3-0 away thrashing of Akwa United with another five-star performance as they maintained their grip on third place on the NPFL table.

Enugu Rangers were the quickest off the blocks, earning a penalty as early as the eighth minute which Ossy Martins took and scored.

Lobi Stars, who could not believe what had befallen them, committed another blunder to give Martins the second goal of the evening in the 21st minute.

Martins completed his hattrick in the third minute of additional time in the first half.

There was no respite for Lobi as Chidiebere Nwobodo added the fourth two minutes into the second half. It was Nwobodo’s third consecutive goal in the league and at that point, it looked like Lobi Stars were going to suffer a cricket score defeat but they rallied.

Raphael Ayagwa pulled one back for the Makurdi side from a spot-kick in the 57th minute and Joshua Akhabue added a second for the visitors in the 66th minute.

While Lobi fans were hoping for a comeback, the Rangers scored the fifth from a spot-kick by Kenechukwu Agu in the 79th minute.

Lobi completed the goal-fest when Douglas Achiv scored his team’s third goal to reduce the lead in the 81st minute. Enugu Rangers maintain the third position with 34 points while Lobi goes into the mid-season break in the relegation position of 19th with 19 points.

Katsina United, who had not scored on the road in their last three away games, scored twice as they played out a 2-2 draw against Abia Warriors.

Valentine Odoh, who recorded a brace last week failed to secure a goal for his side after his kick went out in the 13th minute.

Katsina converted one of a series of attacks against Abia Warriors with a sublime finish from Salisu Mohammed after the striker received a pass from Kabiru Mohammed in the 14th minute.

Abia Warriors’ player, Paul Samson’s effort to level for the host went futile in the 19th minute. Odoh restored parity for his side from a brilliant finish in the box in the 25th minute.

Seven minutes later, Katsina United led again with Adebayo Saheed’s shot from a corner but that lead was short-lived after Godwin Obaje scored for the hosts in the 35th minute.

The second half did not experience any goals as both teams shared the spoils.

Abia Warriors stay in the 12th position with 22 points while Katsina United moved up to the 15th position with 21 points.