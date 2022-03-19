Rivers United v Awka United @Yakubu Gowon Stadium @4pm on March 20

Akwa United have proven to be difficult opponents for Rivers United, especially away from home.

In their last three visits to Port Harcourt, the league defending champions have forced 1-1 draws on two occasions. Rivers United have won all but one of their home matches this season while Akwa have won twice on the road and forced three draws.

Current Form: Rivers United [D-W-W-W-W]; Awka United [L-D-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

18/07/21 NPF Rivers United 1 – 1 Akwa United

28/02/21 NPF Akwa United 3 – 0 Rivers United

18/12/19 NPF Akwa United 2 – 1 Rivers United

12/04/18 NPF Rivers United 2 – 0 Akwa United

26/07/17 NPF Rivers United 1 – 1 Akwa United

Prediction: Rivers United 1 – 1 Akwa United

Real Madrid v Barcelona @Santiago Bernabeu Stadium @9pm On March 20

Real Madrid have a healthy 10-point lead atop La Liga but with 10 games left in the season, have to prevent a loss of concentration that could give the chasing pack a chance.

While Carlo Ancelotti’s men have been excellent, not far behind will be Barcelona, who with a game in hand have risen to third place on the table and have found a consistent scorer in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

The January transfer capture from Arsenal has scored seven goals in 10 appearances in all competitions while Real Madrid will not risk top scorer, Karim Benzema for the encounter.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-W-W-W-W]; Barcelona [W-W-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

12/01/22 SUC Barcelona 2 – 3 Real Madrid

24/10/21 LAL Barcelona 1 – 2 Real Madrid

10/04/21 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 1 Barcelona

24/10/20 LAL Barcelona 1 – 3 Real Madrid

01/03/20 LAL Real Madrid 2 – 0 Barcelona

Prediction: Real Madrid 3-2 Barcelona

Tottenham v West Ham @Tottenham Stadium @5:30pm on March 20

Antonio Conte needs stability and more consistency from his team and in Sunday’s opponents, they have an awkward opponent who will not make it easier.

West Ham were excellent in Europe in midweek, when they dispatched favourites, Sevilla to qualify for the quarter-final. With both London clubs locked on 48 points, the dream of Champions League football next season is still achievable with Arsenal in fourth place boasting 51 points.

There is an injury doubt for Michail Antonio while Conte seems to have found his best team as both continue to pursue fourth place.

Current Form: Tottenham [W-L-W-L-W]; West Ham [W-W-L-L-L]

Head-to-head

22/12/21 LEC Tottenham 2 – 1 West Ham

24/10/21 PRL West Ham 1 – 0 Tottenham

21/02/21 PRL West Ham 2 – 1 Tottenham

18/10/20 PRL Tottenham 3 – 3 West Ham

23/06/20 PRL Tottenham 2 – 0 West Ham

Prediction: Tottenham 3-2 West Ham

Monaco v PSG @Stade Louis II @1pm on March 20

The season must not be allowed to Peter out will the message Mauricio Pochettino will be telling his players as PSG travel to face Monaco on Sunday.

Despite a healthy 15-point lead, all has not been well in Paris as the players, especially Neymar and Lionel Messi were booed in the 3-0 win over Bordeaux last weekend. After their ouster from the Champions League, the manager and some of the players have a lot to prove to their disappointed fans.

PSG have famously enjoyed this encounter-scoring at least two goals against Monaco in their last five meetings.

Monaco currently sit in eighth place with 41 points, just nine points off second-placed Marseille, which means a good run could still fetch a Champions League ticket. That will be the determination they need to cause an upset.

Current Form: Monaco [D-L-L-W-L]; PSG [W-L-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

12/12/21 LI1 PSG 2 – 0 Monaco

05/19/21 CDF Monaco 0 – 2 PSG

02/21/21 LI1 PSG 0 – 2 Monaco

11/20/20 LI1 Monaco 3 – 2 PSG

01/15/20 LI1 Monaco 1 – 4 PSG

Prediction: Monaco 1-3 PSG