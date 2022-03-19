After matchday 19 this weekend, the Nigeria Professional Football League will commence a two-week break.

Some clubs are having a great moment but for most, the two weeks will be the chance to realign their ambitions and sign new players.

In 180 games played so far, home teams have won 63% while away wins have been meagre-11% victory and 26% draws with over 300 goals scored.

There have been good and bad times for fans of respective clubs when their club suffered either home or away defeats.

A club like MFM FC has been involved in a relegation fight from the start and will end the mid-season still trying to claw their way off the bottom of the table.

Heartland have miraculously almost played themselves out of the relegation zone though there is still a lot of work to be done.

Position Club Matches played Points 17 Lobi Stars 18 19 18 Heartland 18 19 19 Dakkada 18 18 20 MFM FC 18 16

Plateau United have been on the toes of league leaders, Rivers United while Rangers have usurped Remo Stars in third place. Who could have believed that Maikaba’s boys would embarrass Akwa United in such a way last weekend in Uyo?

Position Club Matches played Points 1 Rivers United 18 39 2 Plateau United 18 38 3 Enugu Rangers 18 31 4 Kwara 18 31

Kayode Ishaq still stands as the highest goal scorer after firing blanks in his last three games for Rivers United.

Names Club Goals Rafiu Ishaq Kayode Rivers United 10 Alao Danbani Kwara United 7 Yussuf Abdulazeez Gombe 7 Ugochukwu Leonard Sunshine Stars 6

Matchday 19 matches Plateau United vs Sunshine Stars Ayeni boys travel up North to take on the most in-form team in the league in Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United at the New Jos Stadium where they are yet to drop a point. Ilechukwu disclosed to Premium Times that his team won’t be underrating Sunshine Stars on Sunday. The Akure-based side has not won on the road this season but they have picked up creditable away draws. Meanwhile, Plateau United have been perfect in Jos this season, with 21 goals scored and just three conceded. In their last eight encounters, Plateau United have defeated Sunshine Stars four times while the Akure Gunners settled for three victories with a draw amidst both teams although Sunshine Stars’ last three visits to Jos have ended in heavy defeats. Position: Plateau United – 2nd, 38 points; Sunshine Stars – 7th, 26 points Players to watch Plateau United; Izuchukwu Chimezie, Sunday Anthony, Mohammed Zulkilfulu, and Jesse Akila. Sunshine Stars; Babatunde Bello, Leonard Ugochukwu, and Ikenna Cooper Rivers United vs Akwa United Rivers United just as Plateau United have not lost at home this season. The only draw they recorded at home was against Sunshine Stars during week four. Rivers United currently boasts just one defeat in their last 18 games. Meanwhile, Akwa United’s yo-yo performance is becoming worrisome. Their defeat at home to Enugu Rangers last week might be the catalyst for better performance on Sunday. They haven’t done too badly on the road this season with two victories, three draws, and four losses to earn a total of nine points. Akwa United have scored 15 goals and conceded 14, which highlights the main challenge as they face a Rivers United team who have scored 27 goals and conceded just eight. In their last eight encounters, Rivers United have won three times to Akwa United’s two victories and there have been three draws. Position: Rivers United – 1st, 39 points; Akwa United – 6th, 27 points Players to watch Rivers United; Chijioke Akuneto, Rafiu Ishaq Kayode, and Nyima Nwagua Akwa United; Wisdom Fernando, Ubong Friday, and Leo Ezekiel Enugu Rangers vs Lobi Stars The Flying Antelope are flying though they have no permanent home to boast of this season. From Sunday, their home matches will be played in Uyo, away from Nnewi. Enugu Rangers have historically had poor records against Lobi Stars, which could be the major test for Abdul Maikaba’s men. Both sides have met 14 times in the last six years in the league with Rangers boasting three wins while Lobi have seven victories. This season, Lobi Stars have lost seven games with just two draws in nine matches, however, Rangers’ venue is more like a neutral ground for both clubs but the recent reshuffling in Lobi’s technical crew might tilt the advantage towards Rangers. Position: Rangers – 3rd, 31 points; Lobi- 17th, 19 points Players to watch Rangers; Shedrack Aseigbu, Sam Pam and Chidibere Nwobodo Lobi; Ifeanyi Ogba and Adams Olamilekan Remo Stars vs Kwara United Remo Stars will seek to improve from their last weekend’s defeat to Niger Tornadoes. The defeat cost the Blue Sky Stars to fall to the fifth position with 29 points. This match stands to be a decisive encounter as the winner has the opportunity to climb to fourth place, however, both teams have only played each other twice in the league which was 2019 while the Afonja Warriors have only won once on the road this season. Position: Remo Stars – 5th, 29 points; Kwara United – 4th, 31 points Players to watch Remo Stars: Andy Okpe, Junior Nduka, and Samuel Anakwe Kwara United: Alao Danbani, Junior Lokosa, and Stephen Jude Wikki Tourists vs Enyimba Finidi George’s Enyimba will visit Kabiru Dogo’s Wikki Tourists in Bauchi on Sunday with the Aba Elephants still trying to find good form after their recent below-par performances in the league. Position: Wikki Tourists: 8th, 26 points; Enyimba; 9th, 25 points Players to watch Wikki Tourists: Manu Garba, Fuad Ekelejuoti, and Abubakar Aliyu Enyimba: Victor Mbaoma, Austin Oladapo, and Ekene Awazie Fixtures Saturday – 4 pm Enugu Rangers vs Lobi Stars Heartland Owerri vs MFM Abia Warriors vs Katsina United Dakkada vs Niger Tornadoes Sunday – 4 pm Rivers United vs Akwa United Wikki Tourists vs Enyimba Plateau United vs Sunshine Stars Remo Stars vs Kwara United Kano Pillars vs Gombe Sunday – 7 pm Shooting Stars vs Nasarawa