Some Nigerian players, especially Anthony Nwakaeme with Trabzonspor, had bright outings in their respective clubs over the weekend.

Super Lig, Turkey

Anthony Nwakaeme (Trabzonspor)

One-cap Super Eagles striker, Anthony Nwakaeme, was on target for his Turkish club, Trabzonspor during the weekend. Nwakaeme scored and assisted as Trabzonspor defeated guests Goztepe 4-2.

The 32-year-old, levelled for his club in the 34th minute after Goztepe’s player, Halil Akbunar scored an opener in the 31st minute. The Nigerian was also involved in Trabzonspor’s third goal as he assisted Jorge Djaniny in the 49th minute. Nwakaeme has now scored 11 goals and made 10 assists in his 23 appearances for his club.

Ahmed Musa (Fatih Karagumruk)

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa featured for 46 minutes during his club’s lone goal defeat to Hatayspor. Musa was able to complete just one dribble successfully out of five during the encounter. However, the striker has scored and assisted twice during his 23 appearances for his club.

Premier League, England

Wilfred Ndidi, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Ademola Lookman (Leicester City)

The duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi played a part during Leicester City’s 2-0 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday at the Emirates Stadium.

Iheanacho played for 74 minutes during the encounter and forced Aaron Ramsdale into a smart save just before he was taken off for Patson Daka, while Ndidi came in for Nampalys Mendy in the 61st minute. Meanwhile, compatriot, Ademola Lookman was on the bench throughout the encounter.

Emmanuel Dennis, Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu, and Troost Ekong (Watford)

Dennis fired blanks during Watford’s 2-1 away victory over Southampton. The striker played for 87 minutes before Joshua King came on for him. Dennis has scored nine goals and assisted five times in his 27 appearances. The trio of Oghenekaro Etebo, Samuel Kalu, and Troost Ekong saw the whole game on the bench.

Frank Onyeka (Brentford)

Frank Onyeka played just one minute during Brentford’s 2-0 home victory over Burnley.

Alex Iwobi (Everton)

Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi saw Everton being thrashed by visitors Wolves one-nil at Goodison Park on Sunday as the Toffees continue their slide towards the relegation places. It was Iwobi’s second consecutive time on the bench after his good performance against Manchester City last month.

Championship

Semi Ajayi (West Brom)

Ajayi assisted Andy Carrol in scoring the equaliser in the 85th minute for West Brom against Huddersfield on Friday. The Super Eagles defender made three clearances during the encounter.

La Liga, Spain

Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal)

Super Eagles winger, Samuel Chukwueze fired blank for his club, Villarreal during their one nil victory over Celta Vigo. The winger has only scored and assisted twice this season.

Segunda

Sadiq Umar ( UD Almeria)

Sadiq Umar’s brace couldn’t help UD Almeria take all maximum points over stubborn CD Lugo in a six-goal thriller. The Nigerian striker who earned the La Liga SmartBank player for the month of February scored in the 13th and 49th minutes respectively in the encounter.

Unfortunately, CD Lugo cancelled Sadiq’s goals in the 37th and 67th minute of the encounter. Pablo Claveria put Almeria in front with his own goal in the 72nd but the visitors quickly levelled seven minutes later. Sadiq has 15 goals this season.

Serie A, Italy

Victor Osimhen ( Napoli)

Super Eagles striker shone in Napoli’s 2-1 away victory to Hellas Verona on Sunday. Osimhen scored a brace in the 14th and 71st minute respectively to put Napoli in the title chase. The 23-year old has scored nine goals in 19 appearances.

Bundesliga, Germany

Taiwo Awoniyi ( Union Berlin)

Awoniyi scored during Union Berlin’s 1-1 draw to VfB Stuttgart on Saturday. The striker, on standby for the World Cup qualifier against Ghana later in the month, scored an own goal last week, but he had a redemptive moment he scored his first penalty of the season in the 41st minute.

He was taken off in the 73rd minute and Union Berlin were caught out in the 90th minute by a Sasa Kalajdzic equaliser. Awoniyi has scored 11 goals in 23 appearances.

Eredivisie, Netherlands

Maduka Okoye ( Sparta Rotterdam)

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye continued to post excellent performances this weekend against Go Ahead. The 22-year- old goalkeeper kept a clean sheet during his club’s narrow victory in which he made two saves. With 20 games played, Okoye has three clean sheets to his name.

Cyriel Dessers ( Feyenoord)

In-form Nigerian striker, Cyriel Dessers scored his club’s winner during their Sunday 2-1 away encounter to PEC Zwolle. Dessers’ scored in the 77th minute before he was substituted in the 79th minute. The one-cap Super Eagle has now scored six goals in his 20th appearance this season.