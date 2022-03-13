The concluding fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Matchday 18 matches were played on Sunday. In the seven matches played, there were three home victories, two away victories and two draws with 15 goals recorded.

It was a clash of titans in Uyo as Akwa United welcomed Enugu Rangers to the Nest of Champions.

Rangers arrived with one of the best away records this season and didn’t hesitate to show their mettle as they won 3-0.

Second half goals from Sam Pam, Chidibere Nwobodo and substitute Shedrack Aseigbu settled the game for Abdul Maikaba’s side as they moved to the third position on the table.

The hosts had the chance to fire home in the early minute of the game but Leo Ezekiel failed to convert Ubong Essien’s pass.

After 10 minutes of jousting from both teams, Ubong Friday shot narrowly off target for Akwa United.

Rangers responded to Akwa United’s attack as Kenechukwu Agu’s direct chance failed to go past goalkeeper Jean Efala in the 22nd minute.

Wisdom Fenando could have put the home side in front but fired blank to increase fans patience for an opener.

Both sides settled for a 0-0 in the first half of the encounter.

The second half experienced a refreshed Enugu Rangers as they intimidated Akwa United’s defence.

Five minutes into the second half, Akwa United’s counter attack from Adams Yussuf failed to get the Promise Keepers an opener.

The missed chance from Akwa United was well utilised by Rangers who broke the deadlock with Sam Pam’s volley in the 53rd minute.

Akwa United were denied another moment to equalise as Rangers goalkeeper, Seidu Murakilwatu made a brilliant save in the 58th minute.

Rangers’ effort to double their lead increased with Chidibere Nwobodo’s header hit the woodwork in the 68th minute.

A minute after Chidibere Nwobodo’s narrow header, the striker doubled the lead for the Flying Antelope in the 69th minute.

Abdul Maikaba’s side, despite scoring two goals, didn’t relent from attacking their hosts. Former super Eagles player, Ejike Uzoenyi’s effort went wide off the post in the 80th minute

What Ejike couldn’t finish was completed by substitute, Shedrack Aseigbu,in the 90th minute.

While Rangers celebrated their fourth victory on the road, Rivers United also had a reason to rejoice as they grabbed a point at the Pantami Stadium.

Stanley Eguma’s side kept their title hope alive with a point earned on the road.

Elsewhere, Sunshine Stars came back to punish relegation battlers, Dakkada, 2-1 at the Dipo Dina Stadium Ijebu Ode.

The game which started behind schedule due to heavy downpour witnessed an early goal from the visitors as Charles Emmanuel scored for the visitors in the second minute.

Sunshine Stars responded through Babatunde Bello’s third goal of the season in the 13th minute. All Bello’s goals have been scored from freekicks.

Ayeni’s side maintained a good run at home and got a winner from Ikenna Cooper’s fine finish in the 73rd minute.

The win sent Sunshine Stars to the seventh position with 26 points, a point behind Akwa United. Meanwhile, Dakkada stayed in the 19th position with 18 points.

Relegation battlers, MFM FC,resurrected at Lafia as they picked a point from Nasarawa United.

The Olukoya Boys started the fight early with a goal from Ekoacha Chukwudi in the second minute.

However, the Solid Miners got themselves back with a leveller from Aliyu Abdullahi’s strike before the end of half time.

Despite the point MFM earned, their position didn’t change on the table as they remain in 20th place while Nasarawa dropped to the 11th position with 22 points.

While it was a stalemate in Lafia, Kwara United beat relegation battlers, Heartland, 2-1 at the Kwara township stadium.

Second half goals from Ayodeji Bamidele and Alao Danbani in the 55th and 63rd minutes respectively helped the Afonja Warriors grab fourth position with 31 points.

Meanwhile, the Naze Millionaire got a consolation from Chukwudi in the 73rd minute.

Abia Warriors also earned a 2-1 away victory in Makurdi over Lobi Stars. Odoh Valentine’s brace in the 60th and 90th minutes respectively gave Stars some respite from relegation.

Results

Akwa United 0 – 3 Enugu Rangers

Gombe 0 – 0 Rivers

Katsina 1 – 0 Wikki Tourists

Kwara United 2 – 1 Heartland

Lobi Stars 1 – 2 Abia Warriors

Nasarawa 1 – 1 MFM

Sunshine Stars 2 – 1 Dakkada