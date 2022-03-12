The two games of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) played on Saturday ended in one draw and a home win.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s Plateau United got a credible draw away in Aba against Enyimba while Niger Tornadoes got one over Remo Stars.

Finidi George’s Enyimba dropped more points at home to high-flying Plateau United during the matchday 17 encounter in Aba as the league title contenders extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games.

Enyimba dominated the game in the first 10 minutes of the game with attacks and they had a chance to break the deadlock but Paschal Eze’s header came off the crossbar after he connected with a Samuel Kalu’s corner in the eighth minute.

United responded and from a freekick, Sunday Anthony almost found the net but his goal-bound shot was diverted for a corner kick.

Victor Mbaoma eventually broke the deadlock for the hosts when he connected clinically with a pass from captain Austin Oladapo’s fine pass in the 28th minute.

The first half ended with Mbaoma’s goal as Finidi George eyed maximum points in Aba.

The visitors were charged as they came out for the second half as they sought to rectify the lapses from the first half. Enyimba goalkeeper, John Noble denied Plateau United striker Mohammed Zulkilful’s effort in the 51st minute.

A potential own goal from Paschal Eze’s header in the 58th minute was saved by John Noble as Plateau increased their offensive pressure.

The Peace Boys finally leveled the encounter in the 71st minute after defender, Austine Opara, connected with a superb volley.

Five minutes were added but Enyimba’s effort to change the narrative of the game was thwarted by United’s goalkeeper, Suraj Ayeleso.

In the second game of the day, Niger Tornadoes returned to winning ways after its lone goal victory over Remo Stars at Abuja.

It was the Blue Sky Stars’ second consecutive defeat on the road this month as Gbenga Ogunbote’s boys drop gradually slip down the table. The only goal of the encounter was scored by Musa Wakili from the spot in the fourth minute of the first half.

With the one point gained in Aba, Plateau United went joint-top with Rivers United on 38 points. Remo Stars stay in third place but are now nine points behind the leaders while Niger Tornadoes are up to 14th place with 20 points.

Results

Enyimba 1 – 1 Plateau United

Niger Tornadoes 1 – 0 Remo Stars