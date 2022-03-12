The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) matchday 18 is another intriguing one, that will unfold over the weekend.

Over 300 goals have been scored in the last 17 matchdays, and according to SofaScore, that comes to an average goal rate of 1.82 with 64 per cent home victories, 25 per cent draws, and 11 per cent away victories recorded in the last 170 matches played.

Plateau United stands as the only club in the NPFL to have recorded home victories in all its nine games, followed closely by Rivers United who have dropped only two points at home.

Teams Games played Win Draw Lose Points Plateau United 9 9 0 0 27 Rivers United 9 8 1 0 25 Kwara United 8 7 1 0 22 Wikki Tourists 9 7 1 1 22 Remo Stars 9 6 2 1 20

Niger Tornadoes and MFM FC have had abysmal homes form. Lagos-based MFM have earned just 13 points while Tornadoes have 15 points at their Teslim Balogun Stadium and Lokoja Confluence Stadium respectively.

Teams Games played Win Draw Lose Points Heartland 9 5 2 3 17 Shooting Stars 8 4 4 0 16 Niger Tornadoes 8 4 3 1 15 MFM FC 9 4 1 4 13

While Plateau United boasts of an excellent performance at home, Rivers United has become uncomfortable guests in the league. The Port Harcourt-based club has picked 13 points from eight games played on the road just as Rangers International have also shown great form on the road.

Teams Games played Win Draw Lose Points Rivers 8 3 4 1 Enugu Rangers 8 2 5 1 Plateau United 8 3 1 4 Remo Stars 8 2 3 3 Akwa United 9 2 3 4

Clubs like Katsina United and Dakkada have had bad outings on the road this season.

Teams Games played Win Draw Lose Points MFM 8 0 2 6 2 Heartland 8 0 2 6 2 Abia Warriors 8 0 1 7 1 Dakkada 8 0 7 1 1 Katsina United 9 0 0 9 0

The goal-scoring abilities of clubs like Plateau United and Rivers United have been impressive, with both clubs having managed to score 27 goals each this season.

As the duo of Plateau United and Rivers top the goal-scoring chart, Heartland fans have been heartbroken with the number of goals conceded by their club. The Naze Millionaires have conceded 26 goals this season. Another concession-heavy team is MFM FC, who are marooned at the bottom of the league, having conceded 24 goals so far.

Rivers United’s Ishaq Kayode, tops the goal chart with 10 goals.

Name Club Goals Ishaq Kayode Rivers 10 Yusuff Abdulazeez Gombe 7 Ugochukwu Leonard Sunshine 6 Chigozie Akuneto Rivers 6 Alao Danbani Kwara United 6

In all this, the NPFL for week 18 begins on Saturday with three fixtures while the other seven games will be played on Sunday.

Enyimba vs Plateau United

Finidi George’s side will welcome Plateau United to Aba on Saturday and can boast of not having lost at home this season. However, that doesn’t guarantee a victory for the Aba boys because Plateau United have won thrice on the road already.

With the record both teams shared, Enyimba has won five of its 12 encounters with the Peace boys while Plateau United has managed four victories, and both teams have settled for a draw on three occasions.

While at Heartland, Plateau United coach Fidelis Ilechukwu did not lose any of his three games against Enyimba – a record he will seek to maintain on Saturday.

Players to watch

Enyimba: Victor Mbaoma, Austin Oladapo, and Samuel Stones

Plateau United: Jesse Akila, Izuchukwu Chimezie, and Mohammed Zulkilful

Akwa United vs Enugu Rangers

The defending champions will welcome fourth-placed Enugu Rangers to the Nest of Champions in Uyo on Sunday.

Rangers have shown great form on the road this season as the Abdul Maikaba-led side have only lost once in their eight travels, winning two and drawing five.

However, the Promise Keepers are yet to lose at home this season having played eight games, winning five and drawing three, and trail Rangers on the table by just one point and a win will take them above their visitors on Saturday.

It will definitely be an interesting encounter between both teams who have met 20 times. Rangers have a better record with seven victories compared to Akwa United’s four and nine draws.

Players to watch

Akwa United: Promise Fernando and Leo Ezekiel

Enugu Rangers: Shedrack Asiegbu and Christian Nnaji

Advertisements



Gombe United vs Rivers United

Gombe United has not lost at the Pantami Stadium this season. In their last eight games, the Savannah Scorpions have won five times and drawn thrice.

Rivers United have not defeated Gombe United in their last five travels – losing four and drawing one. The last time they both met was in 2017 in Port Harcourt where Rivers United defeated Gombe 3-0.

Players to watch

Gombe United: Yusuff Abdulazeez and Aminu Mohammed

Rivers United: Ishaq Kayode, Chigozie Akuneto, and Nyima Nwagua.

Shooting Stars vs Kano Pillars

Shooting Stars and Kano Pillars have been two of the stalwarts of the Nigerian league and both teams have shared the spoils in their last 12 outings. 3SC have defeated Pillars five times while the Sai Masu Gida boast of six victories over the Oluyole Warriors.

The only draw both sides have shared was their last match at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasigba in 2017. The news of the disengagement of 17 players which was later rescinded might affect the Oluyole Warriors as they host Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Both teams have not been fantastic recently, however, Shooting Stars might have the edge over Pillars, who have been largely poor on the road this season.

Players to watch

Shooting Stars: Ghali Falke, Malomo Taofeek, and Sunday Faleye

Kano Pillars: Daniel Mark and Rabiu Ali.

Fixtures

Saturday, March 12

Enyimba vs Plateau United

Niger Tornadoes vs Remo Stars

Nasarawa United vs MFM

Sunday, March 13

Akwa United vs Enugu Rangers

Gombe United vs Rivers United

Shooting Stars vs Kano Pillars

Kwara United vs Heartland Owerri

Lobi Stars vs Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars vs Dakkada

Katsina United vs Wikki Tourists