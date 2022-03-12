Enyimba v Plateau Utd @Enyimba International Stadium @4pm on March 12

Second-placed Plateau United are unbeaten in their last nine league games, winning eight and second on the NPFL log with 37 points, a point behind Rivers United. Enyimba have not had it smooth in the league lately and are now eighth, 14 points behind Rivers United. With just one win in their last six matches, Finidi George’s boys need their best form against Fidelis Ilechukwu’s high-riding side. The Plateau United gaffer told Punch that despite Enyimba’s poor form, they are still a side to be wary of, considering the calibre of players in their rank. “They are currently going through a phase now but we should never forget that they are a top team with quality players and can come back to score many goals and hurt you when you least expect them.” A win for Plateau could see them upstage Rivers in the first position.

Current form: Enyimba [L-W-L-D-L]; Plateau [W-W-W-D-W]

Head-to-head

27/06/21 NPF Plateau 0 – 0 Enyimba

06/02/21 NPF Enyimba 2 – 1 Plateau

05/01/20 NPF Plateau 4 – 0 Enyimba

14/02/18 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau

04/06/17 NPF Enyimba 1 – 0 Plateau

Prediction: Enyimba 1-1 Plateau United

Man Utd v Tottenham @Old Trafford @6:30pm on March 12

Which United will show up on Saturday? Ralf Rangnick has a difficult task on his hand to motivate his players amidst rumours of dressing room unrest caused by some senior players. Their opponents have not been the most consistent, yo-yo-ing from the awesome to the abjectly mediocre but are looking to make it three consecutive victories in the league since December.

There are some injury doubts; United have doubts over Raphael Varane, who caught Covid while both Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani returned to training during the week. For Spurs, Ryan Sessegnon is out and will be replaced by Sergio Reguilon while Oliver Skipp totally misses out.

United and Tottenham are locked in the top four battle with Arsenal, West Ham, and Wolves therefore every point will count at the end of the season.

Current form: Man Utd [L-D-D-W-W]; Tottenham [W-L-W-L-W]

Head-to-head

30/10/21 PRL Tottenham 0 – 3 Man United

11/04/21 PRL Tottenham 1 – 3 Man United

04/10/20 PRL Man United 1 – 6 Tottenham

19/06/20 PRL Tottenham 1 – 1 Man United

04/12/19 PRL Man United 2 – 1 Tottenham

Prediction: Man United 1-2 Tottenham

Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich @PreZero Arena @3:30pm on March 12

Last weekend, Bayern were held at home by Bayer Leverkusen but took out their frustration on

Red Bull Salzburg whom they thrashed 7-1 in the Champions League midweek. But Hoffenheim are Bundesliga’s form team with four consecutive victories that has seen them rise to fourth on the table, though they are a massive 16 points behind their visitors on Saturday.

Coach Sebastian Hoener has to continue dealing with absentees like Benjamin Hubner, Havard Nordtveit, the experienced Sebastian Rudy, and Chris Richards. Ermin Bicakcic and Robert Skov are also out while Bayern could have Manuel Neuer back in goal with Lucas Hernandez also back in contention after suspension. The last five ties between these sides have witnessed 27 goals, with Hoffenheim suffering four heavy defeats in that sequence. Can they get one over their more stories opponents on Saturday?

Current form: Hoffenheim [W-W-W-W-L]; Bayern [W-D-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

23/10/21 BUN Bayern 4 – 0 Hoffenheim

30/01/21 BUN Bayern 4 – 1 Hoffenheim

27/09/20 BUN Hoffenheim 4 – 1 Bayern

29/02/20 BUN Hoffenheim 0 – 6 Bayern

05/02/20 DFP Bayern 4 – 3 Hoffenheim

Prediction: Hoffenheim 1-3 Bayern

Galatasaray v Besiktas @NEF Stadyumu @6pm on March 14

Normally this match will be for the title or top four positions but this season both Istanbul giants have been doing catch-up as Trabzonspor have blitzed the field. Besiktas, in seventh place with 45 points, are still in contention for a top-three finish and a Champions League jaunt next season but Galatasaray are way down in 12th place with 35 points. This will be all about pride.

Current form: Galatasaray [D-L-W-W-D]; Besiktas [D-L-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

25/10/21 SUL Besiktas 2 – 1 Galatasaray

08/05/21 SUL Galatasaray 3 – 1 Besiktas

17/01/21 SUL Besiktas 2 – 0 Galatasaray

15/03/20 SUL Galatasaray 0 – 0 Besiktas

27/10/19 SUL Besiktas 1 – 0 Galatasaray

Prediction: Galatasaray 2-1 Besiktas