Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel has addressed the public over the lingering financial issues facing the London club.

Earlier before Chelsea’s game against Norwich on Thursday night, the UK government notified the club of its sanction on its owner, Roman Abramovich.

According to the club’s website, it read that; “By virtue of his 100 percent ownership of Chelsea FC plc and affiliated entities, Chelsea FC would normally be subject to the same sanctions regime as Mr. Abramovich. However, the UK Government has issued a general licence that permits Chelsea FC to continue certain activities.

“We will fulfill our men’s and women’s team fixtures today against Norwich and West Ham, respectively, and intend to engage in discussions with the UK Government regarding the scope of the licence. This will include seeking permission for the licence to be amended in order to allow the Club to operate as normal as possible. We will also be seeking guidance from the UK Government on the impact of these measures on the Chelsea Foundation and its important work in our communities.”

Following the sanction from the UK government, Chelsea shirt sponsor, Three suspended the club’s 40 million pound agreement temporarily.

“In light of the government’s recently announced sanctions, we have requested Chelsea Football Club temporarily suspend our sponsorship of the club, including the removal of our brand from shirts and around the stadium until further notice,” read Three’s statement.

“We recognise that this decision will impact the many Chelsea fans who follow their team passionately. However, we feel that given the circumstances, and the Government sanction that is in place, it is the right thing to do.”

But Tuchel, while speaking to the club’s media during Chelsea’s pre-match conference on Friday ahead of their weekend encounter with Newcastle, said the players are determined to stand against the odds.

“As long as we have a fixture and as long as we have enough shirts and as long as the bus is full of fuel we will be there, we will be competitive and we will be there in the best spirit because we love the game.’

He further added; “This is what everyone can be sure of and this is what we demand of ourselves. When it’s a big storm you dig in and you hold together and hold strong and get through it.”

“It’s always the best way for a football team, to carry on winning. Of course also for us, it’s maybe at the moment a bit more difficult because of the noise. There will be some players who feel uncertainty, some will maybe be a bit frightened, some will be concerned. It’s normal.

“It’s also not only about the players. We have a lot of people in the staff and in the club who are maybe also worried and scared and uncertain.”

The Chelsea organisation has almost 1000 people on its payroll, in various capacities.

“That’s why it’s very important that we keep the trust and the belief in the training centre, in all of us, and we rely on ourselves and in the end allow ourselves to be the guys who take care of the sport because we did not cause the situation, we cannot solve the situation.

“So it can also I think give us a little bit the freedom, in the end, to still enjoy what we are doing and still follow the responsibility to give everything and what we demand from ourselves. This is what we do and I am happy that we can still produce results and performances. We will be on it again to be ready for Sunday.”

While speaking about their home game against Newcastle, the German tactician said, “It will be a difficult one because Newcastle is very strong. It’s a different Newcastle and they produce a lot of results so I’m expecting a very tough game.

“At the moment we try to have the focus right and try to have the attitude right and the guys do this in a very impressive way and we need it on Sunday.”

Chelsea solidified their third place on the Premier League table with a 3-1 win over Norwich on Thursday.