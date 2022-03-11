Leon Balogun was on target for Rangers during their Europa League round of 16 fixture against FK Crvena Zvezda on Thursday night.

The Scottish side won 3-0 to boost their chance of making it into the next round. Balogun has not been a regular for the SPL defending champions but he started against Zvezda and the Super Eagles defender scored the host’s third goal of the night, heading home a James Tavernier’s corner kick in the 51st minute.

Balogun’s compatriots, Joe Aribo and Carvin Bassey, featured during the encounter.

Europa Conference League

At the King Power Stadium, Kelechi Iheanacho doubled Leicester City’s lead over Rennes in the third minute of stoppage time to give the Foxes a better chance of making it into the next round.

Iheanacho came on for Patson Daka in the 62nd minute and he extended the Foxes’ lead after he powered Marc Albrighton’s through ball into the net for his sixth Leicester goal in the 2021/22 season in all competitions.

While Iheanacho was on target, Wilfred Ndidi played 90 minutes as new Super Eagles invitee Ademola Lookman came on for Harvey Barnes in the 80th minute.

One cap Super Eagles forward Cyriel Dessers was instrumental to Dutch side Feyenoord’s 5-2 away victory over Partizan Beograd on Thursday evening.

After Saturday’s heroic performance for his Dutch club during the Eredivisie League, Dessers bagged both a goal and an assist within 87 minutes of play.

The Dutch side conceded first in the 13th-minute before Jens Toornstra restored parity for Feyenoord in the 20th minute. Cyril Dessers’ chance to put his club ahead before the break was thwarted after his goal was disallowed for offside.

A minute into the second half, Nemanja Jovic put the hosts in front from a corner. Cyriel Dessers eventually came to the limelight as he leveled for his club in the 52nd minute. The 27-year-old helped Jens Toornstra score his brace with an assist in the 72nd minute.

The Nigerian has now scored 12 goals with four assists in his 32nd appearance on loan this season.

Elsewhere, the duo of Yira Collins Sol and Peter Olayinka were on target during Slavia Plague’s 4-1 home victory over LASK.

Sol scored a brace for the Czech side in the third and 29th minutes to put the hosts in a comfortable position in the first half. The Nigerian striker has scored eight goals and seven assists in 30 appearances.

Olayinka, who played throughout the encounter, scored Slavia Plague’s third goal in the 83rd minute to increase his goal tally to 10 with two assists.