Super Falcons Captain, Asisat Oshoala, has extended her contract with Spanish side, Barcelona Femeni, by another two years. This will keep her at the Nou Camp till June 2024.

The 27-year-old’s previous contract was to expire at the end of this summer before the extension as stated on the club’s website.

“The striker, who was to end her relationship with the Club at the end of the season, has sealed her continuity for two more years together with the president Joan Laporta and the director Xavier Puig , in the office of the president of the Camp Nou.”

Oshoala, who joined the UEFA Champions League winners in January 2019 from Chinese club Dalian, has recorded 80 goals in 101 matches for Barcelona.

Despite being on the sideline due to injury, Oshoala has the highest goal tally in the Spanish league, Primera Iberdrola, with 19 goals in 16 games played so far.

Meanwhile, Oshoala, while speaking afterwards, expressed her delight to continue what she started with the club.

“I am very happy to continue in the best team in the world. Not only because of their football, because you look outside the field of play and it is also because of how they treat the players to continue improving.

“I am a striker and I want to continue scoring more goals. Love it. The goal is to keep growing and be happy.”