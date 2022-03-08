Liverpool are through to the quarter-final of this season’s UEFA Champions League despite a 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had beaten the Italians 2-0 in the first leg and that first leg win took the 2019 champions through to the next round.

Liverpool hit the frame of the goal thrice – twice though Mohamed Salah and a header from Joel Matip but the Reds had to endure a first defeat in 28 home matches, a span of a year and one day.

Anfield wore a nervous outlook throughout the encounter as the Italian side gave it their all.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal-a wonderful strike that beat Alisson.

That was in the 61st and with Anfield silenced and the momentum with the Italians, Alexis Sanchez lunged into a tackle that earned him a second yellow card and that incident transferred the balance of the game back to the English side.

Liverpool moved ahead on a 2-1 aggregate win and are still poised for a quadruple of titles, having already snagged the Carabao Cup.

Klopp’s men are six points behind Manchester City, with a game in hand and a potential humdinger against the league leaders in April. They have advanced in the UCL and are still in contention in the FA Cup.

In the other game of the night, Bayern Munich needed 11 first-half minutes from Robert Lewandowski to settle the game. The Pole scored thrice between the 12th and 23rd minutes – two of the goals from the penalty spot.

After a first leg in which the record German champions were forced to a 1-1 draw and then dropping points at home at the weekend to Bayer Leverkusen, Lewandowski doused all the anxiety with the quick-fire hat trick.

Serge Gnabry, Thomas Muller (2), and Leroy Sane were the other goal scorers while substitute Maurits Kjaergaard scored the Austrian side’s consolation.