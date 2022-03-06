There were lots of exciting moments in the weekend Nigerian Professional Football League matches. The NPFL matchday 17 fixtures were concluded on Sunday across different venues all around the country.

While there were eight home victories, an away win was also recorded. The 10th tie ended in a stalemate.

In all, a total of 16 goals were scored across the 10 games.

Derby victory

Just as the Manchester derby was going on in the Premier League, there was also the South-western derby in the NPFL.

Gbenga Ogunbote had the last laugh over his former employer, Sunshine Stars, as he led Remo Stars to a comprehensive 3-0 win over the Owenna Gunners on Sunday.

Having left Sunshine in unpleasant circumstances about a year ago, Ogunbote had a point to prove and he did it in style with the massive win recorded at the Ikenne Stadium.

The Blue Sky Stars got an early chance to break the deadlock with Dayo Ojo’s failed 25-yard strike in the fifth minute.

After missing a couple of other chances, Seun Ogunrinde eventually broke the deadlock as the left-back fired a 25-yard volley before the break.

The second half saw two goals for Ogunbote’s side.

Andy Okpe netted a brace in the 70th and 86th minutes respectively to give Ogunbote’s boys a flawless victory at Ikenne.

Okpe with Sunday’s brace now has six goals to his name this season.

Remo’s victory helped them stay in the third position with 29 points while Sunshine who have lost back to back derbies dropped to the ninth position with 23 points.

Elsewhere, Rivers United pipped shaky Shooting Stars 2-0 to maintain their top position.

Joseph Onoja’s first-half brace was enough to send 3SC back to Ibadan empty-handed.

With Sunday’s result, Shooting Stars dropped to the 13th position with 20 points while Rivers United stay top of the log with 38 points.

Elsewhere, Finidi George’s Enyimba continued their unstable performance as they fell 2-0 to relegation battlers Dakkada at the Nest of Champions.

Dakkada picked an early lead with Ezekiel Edidiong’s 18-yard shot in the sixth minute of the encounter.

While the People’s Elephant were still searching for an equaliser, Dakkada doubled their lead with Aniekan Ekpe’s penalty in the 35th minute.

Kano Pillars started life in Kastina on a bright note as they outshined fellow Northern side, Nasarawa United 2-0 in their newly-adopted home ground.

Daniel Mark struck early from Rabiu Ali’s pass in the first minute of the game. Mark’s goal was the 300th of the NPFL 2021/2022 campaign.

Kano Pillars’ impressive outing continued with Ifeanyi Eze making it 2-0 for the hosts four minutes before half-time.

Plateau United earned a late winner against Katsina United to keep their 100 per cent unbeaten streak at their New Jos stadium.

Ibrahim Buhari’s 90th minute goal helped Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side keep their title hope alive.

Advertisements



Meanwhile, Wikki Tourists returned to winning ways with a lone goal victory over Lobi Stars. Abubakar Aliyu scored the only goal of the encounter.

Away Victory

Kwara United turned out to be difficult visitors in Lagos as they stunned the Olukoya boys at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and in the process took their away win for the season.

MFM lost their four-game unbeaten streak with a 2-1 defeat to Kwara United.

The Afonja Warriors came in front with Junior Lokosa’s shot in the fifth minute.

Exactly five minutes later, Alao Danbani doubled the lead to increase his goal tally to six this season.

Meanwhile, the Olukoya boys reduced the deficit with Akanni Elijah’s direct free kick in the 17th minute but they failed to get an equaliser and thus stay rooted to the bottom of the table.

The only fixture that ended in a stalemate was at Okigwe where Abia Warriors and Akwa United played out a barren draw.

Results:

MFM 1-2 Kwara Utd

Remo Stars 3-0 Sunshine Stars

Dakkada 2-0 Enyimba

Plateau Utd 1-0 Katsina Utd

Wikki Tourists 1-0 Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors 0-0 Akwa United

Rivers United 2-0 3SC

Kano Pillars 2-0 Nasarawa United

Saturday

Enugu Rangers 1- 0 Gombe United

Heartland 1- 0 Niger Tornadoes