Remo Stars‘ coach, Gbenga Ogunbote, will be on the sideline against his former club Sunshine Stars during the South-western derby at Ikenne on Sunday.

Some football fans believe it is going to be an emotional game for “the Oracle” seeing that he will be leading Remo Stars against the club whose fans revere him.

But Ogunbote while speaking with PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview on Saturday believes the game will be handled without mixed feelings.

PT: How are you feeling about Sunday’s game?

Ogunbote: I’m not feeling anyhow, I’m just feeling I’m meeting another team. Aside from the fact that I’m aware it’s a local derby, South-west derby. It’s just like we are playing any other game. We tag it and hype it to make it interesting.

PT: Remo Stars’ unbeaten streak ended with back-to-back defeats. As a coach, how did you take those defeats before returning to winning ways against Katsina last week?

Ogunbote: Let me say, we were a little bit distracted and it really affected us. Just like I did say before the commencement of the League , it’s just like a marathon where you get what you want and sometimes you don’t get what you deserve.

We just want to say it’s one of those things that has happened and will continue to happen in the League. We just thank God that at least our confidence level was restored when we played against Katsina United at home and we also hope that we can repeat the same.

PT: What can you say about Remo Stars not being able to score goals and you will be playing a side like Sunshine that scores very well?

Ogunbote: I think every team has its issues or a challenge. It’s been a challenge to me as a coach of the team; we have been working on it and I know that God’s willing we will get it right.

PT: Should we be expecting Sikiru Alimi on the field of play tomorrow?

Ogunbote: I read it in the newspaper and everywhere. I know Remo Stars is a team with good structure; once Sikiru Alimi or whosoever that’s going to join the team has all things done properly, definitely, the media officer will give the information to everybody.

As I’m hearing from you, I think I’m hearing for the first time or some other time. As soon as Alimi is ready or enlisted, we will unveil him. Alimi is not a player that will come through a corner to a team. He is a big name.

PT: Any injury to report?

Ogunbote: Contacts are synonymous with the game, we can’t run away from that. I think we have, whether we have or not, it has nothing to do with the game that’s going to hold tomorrow [Sunday]. We are still going to file out and honour the game.

PT: What should we be expecting from Sunday’s game, coach?

Ogunbote: It’s South-west derby; my prayer is that we are going to represent the team and ourselves well. We hope to have a good game tomorrow [Sunday].