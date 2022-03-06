Sadio Mane’s solitary goal on Saturday against West Ham helped Liverpool cut the gap between them and table-toppers Manchester City to just three points.

The winning strike from Mane came in the 27th minute off an assist from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

While the goal by Mane is his 11th in the EPL this season, Alexander-Arnold has now provided 16 assists in all competitions this season for Liverpool.

This is his best return in a campaign in his career, overtaking the 15 he achieved in both 2018-19 and 2019-20

The Reds’ 11th victory in 12 matches across all competitions, and a seventh on the spin in the league has further increased the pressure on City ahead of Sunday’s derby with Manchester United.

Sadio turning home his 14th goal of the season, from another @TrentAA assist 😍 pic.twitter.com/NunaIQrL2i — Liverpool FC (@LFC) March 5, 2022

Other Saturday games

In the other Saturday games, Newcastle United continued their blistering run in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Brighton – their fifth victory in six games.

Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar struck for the Magpies and even though Seagulls skipper, Lewis Dunk, reduced the arrears, it was not enough to deny Eddie Howe’s men the maximum points on the card

Newcastle’s day was made even better as a host of clubs in the relegation battle dropped points in their matches

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney hit a hat-trick to hand Brentford their second victory this year in the EPL as they overpowered bottom club Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road.

Aside from the three points, another high point for the Bees would be Christian Eriksen playing the entire 90 minutes.

The Denmark international took another positive step in his remarkable recovery after his cardiac arrest during Euro 2020 last summer.

Not just making up the numbers, Eriksen had a hand in the first two goals as his acquisition is beginning to pay off.

Aston Villa built on a win at Brighton last week by thrashing Southampton 4-0 at Villa Park. Ollie Watkins and Douglas Luiz gave Villa a two-goal lead at half-time.

The result was wrapped up as Philippe Coutinho and Danny Ings struck within two minutes of one another in the second half.

Crystal Palace picked up just a third away league win under Patrick Vieira with a 2-0 success at Wolves.

Jean-Philippe Mateta broke the deadlock, with Wilfried Zaha slotting home a penalty on 34 minutes to secure the win.

Despite holding Chelsea to a barren draw in the first 45 minutes, Burnley crumbled like a pack of cards in the second half; losing 4-0 at home to Thomas Tuchel’s men.

Reece James set the tone after breaking the deadlock a few minutes after the restart.

Two quickfire goals from Kai Havertz saw Chelsea cruising away before Christian Pulisic with the easiest of finishes from barely a yard out wrapped off the big win.