Kelechi Iheanacho provided the assist for Harvey Barnes to score the only goal in Leicester City’s 1-0 victory over Leeds United in Saturday’s early kickoff in the Premier League

While he handed Wilfred Ndidi a starting role, Coach Brendan Rodgers brought in Iheanacho and his new Super Eagles teammate, Ademola Lookman, just after the hour-mark.

That move proved to be a smart one with the former bagging an assist six minutes after coming on.

Starting life under a new manager following the exit of Marcelo Bielsa, Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United started on a bright note at the King Power Stadium.

The visitors looked more threatening in the early exchanges with Dan James finding space behind the Leicester defence before drilling a low shot across the face of the goal, forcing Kasper Schmeichel to tip away.

Schmeichel then saved with his feet to deny Jack Harrison after a quick break from James before Rodrigo blazed over the crossbar from a decent position as chances continued to come, and go, for Marsch’s side.

Second half

While the first half ended in stalemate, Leeds continued to dominate after the interval as Leicester had Schmeichel to thank for keeping the scores level.

However, after holding their nerve despite the barrage of attacks from Leeds, the Foxes shot into the lead in the 67th minute against the run of play.

In what was Leicester’s first real threatening move of the half, Barnes masterfully exchanged passes with Iheanacho before coolly slotting across Meslier with a first-time finish.

It proved to be the only goal of the game and victory sees Leicester move up to 11th in the Premier League table after a third straight win.

Having been booked in the 53rd minute for a foul on David James, Rodgers opted to take off Ndidi in the 76th minute, especially after he escaped a second yellow for a challenge on the same player moments after.

However, the defeat deepens Leeds United’s relegation troubles as they presently sit just two points above the drop zone having played more games than all the sides around them.

Having produced a better display on Saturday, Leeds United will hope they can arrest the free fall that has seen them suffer five straight defeats.