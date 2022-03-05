MFM FC v Kwara Utd @Teslim Balogun Stadium @4 p.m. on March 6

Since Coach Isiekwene Ikechukwu Christian took over the reins of relegation-threatened MFM FC, the Lagos-based team has found some form and have lost just once in their last five matches to give them hope of escaping relegation. Now on 15 points and two from safety, MFM will look to confirm their upward swing with a victory over Kwara United on Sunday.

The Kwara players are currently sixth on the log and are also looking upwards though their away form must improve if they are to achieve a top-three finish this season. They have only taken three points from a possible 24 on the road this season.

Current Form: MFM FC [D-W-D-W-L]; Kwara Utd [D-W-L-W-L]

Head-to-head

13/06/21 NPF Kwara Utd 1 – 0 MFM

31/01/21 NPF MFM 0 – 0 Kwara Utd

02/02/20 NPF Kwara Utd 1 – 0 MFM

07/04/19 NPF Kwara Utd 1 – 0 MFM

16/01/19 NPF MFM 2 – 0 Kwara Utd

Prediction: MFM 2-1 Kwara Utd

Man City v Man United @Etihad Stadium @5:30 p.m. on March 6

The 50th Manchester derby in the top flight comes with a lot of pressure on both teams. Whilst City is chasing another EPL title, United seek to cement a place in the top four with the season gathering pace towards the end.

Despite City’s dominance in England, United at the Etihad is one fixture Pep Guardiola has not had a lot of joy in.

Guardiola has to do without the inspirational Ruben Diaz, who is out with injury while Ralf Rangnick will hope Scott McTominay passes a late fitness test to add some steel to United’s midfield.

With Liverpool breathing down City’s neck, this is one match in which they need all their players firing to ensure all three points and keep their lead over the chasing Reds. It is well known that in a derby, form flies out of the window, and the team that brings passion and match execution will take the day.

Current Form: Man City [W-W-L-W-W]; Man United [D-D-W-W-D]

Head-to-head

06/11/21 PRL Man United 0 – 2 Man City

07/03/21 PRL Man City 0 – 2 Man United

06/01/21 LEC Man United 0 – 2 Man City

12/12/20 PRL Man United 0 – 0 Man City

08/03/20 PRL Man United 2 – 0 Man City

Prediction: Man City 2-1 Man United

Napoli v AC Milan @Stadio Diego Armando Maradona @8:45 p.m. on March 6

Napoli have been handed a great chance to scutter the ambitions of one of their closest rivals for the Scudetto in AC Milan. On Friday, Inter Milan retook leadership of the league with a 5-0 win over Salernitana, which means a draw in Sunday’s match is not an option for both sides.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Alessio Romagnoli will be missing from the Milan team while Napoli, who got a last-minute winner over Lazio in their last match and both Hirving Lozano and Stanislav Lobotka are available again.

Napoli have not lost in their last eight Serie A matches but have been dumped out of the Europa League, which means they can now concentrate totally on chasing a first Serie A title since 1990 when Diego Maradona led them to the title.

Current Form: Napoli [W-L-D-D-D]; AC Milan [D-D-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

19/12/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

14/03/21 SEA AC Milan 0 – 1 Napoli

22/11/20 SEA Napoli 1 – 3 AC Milan

12/07/20 SEA Napoli 2 – 2 AC Milan

23/11/19 SEA AC Milan 1 – 1 Napoli

Prediction: Napoli 2-1 AC Milan

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad @Estadio Santiago Bernabéu @9 p.m. on March 5

It has not been plain sailing at the Bernabeu in recent matches as Madrid trudge along to another title. With just one win in their last five matches in all competitions, Carlo Ancelotti’s team needs all three points against an injury-hit Real Sociedad team that was flying at the start of the season.

Just as David Alaba returned from injury, Ancelotti lost the influential Toni Kross to a hamstring injury just as they are preparing for their UEFA Champions League second leg against PSG, in which they have to overturn a 1-0 deficit.

Sociedad have ambitions of their own and with sixth place and 45 points, they can push for a top-four finish, which makes them dangerous customers.

Current Form: Real Madrid [W-L-D-D-D]; Real Sociedad [D-D-D-W-W]

Head-to-head

04/12/21 LAL Real Sociedad 0 – 2 Real Madrid

01/03/21 LAL Real Madrid 1 – 1 Real Sociedad

20/09/20 LAL Real Sociedad 0 – 0 Real Madrid

21/06/20 LAL Real Sociedad 1 – 2 Real Madrid

06/02/20 CDR Real Madrid 3 – 4 Real Sociedad

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-2 Real Sociedad