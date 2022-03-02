The Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, matchday 16 games played across the country on Wednesday brought about mixed fortunes for the clubs as the season gradually approaches the halfway mark.

While the new month brought smiles to the faces of some of the clubs, it was disappointment all the way for others.

In the nine games played, there were five home victories, two away victories and two draws across the fixtures.

After Enyimba’s fall to Heartland in last weekend’s Oriental derby, Finidi George’s men bounced back with a 2-1 victory over Remo Stars in Aba.

Enyimba broke the deadlock with a well-taken goal by Victor Mbaoma, a former Remo Stars player.

Mbaoma benefitted from Abdullahi Fatai’s through pass in the 37th minute to put the People’s Elephant in front.

Before the break, Remo Stars’ Qudus Akanni was forced to leave the pitch due to an injury, a development which saw coach Gbenga Ogunbote bringing in Lekan Adebayo to replace the attacker.

With the return of play in the second half, Enyimba doubled the lead with another former Remo Stars player, Ekene Awazie, finishing what Samuel Stone started in the box in the 49th minute.

Remo Stars did get a consolation after the referee awarded the visitors a penalty for Philip Ozor’s foul on Ifegwu Ojukwu in the 69th minute.

Captain Nduka Junior attempted the spot-kick with a blast to deny John Noble a clean sheet.

With the win, Enyimba moved to the seventh position on the NPFL log with 24 points while Remo remained in the third position with 26 points.

At the Dipo Dina Stadium, Sunshine Stars, who also lost at the weekend in the Southwestern derby, bounced back with a 3-1 win over Heartland of Owerri

The Owena Gunners got an early lead with the club’s highest goalscorer, Leonard Ugochukwu, hitting the target in the second minute.

Ugochukwu doubled the lead for the hosts as he completed his brace in the 34th minute.

Heartland who have been unbeaten in their last five games halved the lead with Nonso Nzediegwu in the 78th minute.

The Naze Millionaire finally settled for a defeat after substitute Vincent Temitope slotted in and doubled the lead in stoppage time.

Sunshine Star moved to the eighth position behind Enyimba with a point difference.

Heartland went back to the 18th position with 16 points due to Katsina United’s 4-1 victory over Dakkada.

Away points

Elsewhere, at Makurdi, Plateau United piped host, Lobi Stars two-nil to extend their unbeaten streak and also boost their push for the NPFL title.

Fidelis Ilechukwu’s side has now gone eight games in the league without a defeat

Izuchukwu Chimezie’s first-half goal and Albert Hilary’s last-minute goal helped the Peace boys maintain the second position.

Rivers United also maintained their grip of the number one position as they also record an away win; beating Kano Pillars 1-0 in Kaduna, the adopted home of the Sai Masi Gida.

Nyima Nwagua settled the game for the visitors after the striker robbed Goalkeeper Idrissu to slot into an empty net in the 70th minute

Rivers United maintained the first position with 35 points while Kano Pillars dropped to the 14th position with 18 points.

Elsewhere, Niger Tornadoes settled for a 1-1 draw agianst the Lagos-based club side. MFM FC.

Richie Eguavoen scored for the Olukoya Boys in the 14th minute while the host restored parity with Kabir Adeniji’s shot before halftime.

A similar result was recorded in Lafia where Kwara United drew 1-1 with Nasarawa United.

Alao Danbani scored for the Afonja Warriors in the 19th minute but the host equalized in the 64th minute through Tochukwu Udeh to earn a share of the spoils.

Kwara United moved to the fifth position with 25 points while Nasarawa United dropped to the 11th position with 21 points.

At the Nest of Champions, Akwa United trounced Wikki tourists 2-0. Adam Yakub and Leo Ezekiel scored for the hosts in the 49th and 50th minutes respectively.

As it stands, Akwa United leapfrogged into the fourth position with 26 points while Wikki are 10th on the table with 23 points.

Results

Akwa United 2-0 Wikki Tourist

Enyimba FC 2-1 Remo Stars SC

Gombe 1-0 Abia Warriors

Katsina United 4-1 Dakkada FC

Kano pillars 0-1 Rivers United FC

Sunshine FC 3-1 Heartland FC

Niger Tornadoes 1-1 MFM FC

Nasarawa United 1 -1 Kwara United

Lobi Stars 0 -2 Plateau United