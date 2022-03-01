Victor Moses and his teammates at Spartak Moscow have seen their quest for glory in the Europa League punctured by Monday’s ban placed on Russian clubs and national teams by FIFA and UEFA.

The development means Spartak Moscow will forfeit their earlier scheduled Round of 16 clash with RB Leipzig initially billed for March 10/17 and the Russian side believes UEFA and FIFA’s suspension is unfair.

In a statement issued on their official Twitter handle, Spartak Moscow argued that sports should be used to build bridges not burn them.

The decision to exclude our team from Europa League is upsetting. We believe that sport, even in the most difficult times, should aim to build bridges, and not burn them. We will focus on domestic competitions and hope for a speedy achievement of peace that everybody needs. — FC Spartak Moscow (@fcsm_eng) February 28, 2022

The club wrote: “The decision to exclude our team from Europa League is upsetting

“We believe that sport, even in the most difficult times, should aim to build bridges, and not burn them.

“We will focus on domestic competitions and hope for a speedy achievement of peace that everybody needs”

Moses, 31, contributed one goal and four assists in six group matches as Spartak recorded three wins and one draw to finish top of Group C ahead of Napoli and Leicester City in their Europa League adventure.

Unfortunately, what was looking like a promising campaign for the Red-and-Whites is now up in flames no thanks to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Moses has a good record in the Europa League; winning it once with Chelsea and getting into the final while he was at Inter Milan. Unfortunately, the quest for a second title will have to wait a bit longer.

Meanwhile, more sporting bodies around the world have begun isolating Russia as the incursion of Vladimir Putin’s forces into neighbouring Ukraine continues.

Aside from UEFA who have already stripped St Petersburg of the Champions League final, moving it to Paris, Formula One’s Russian Grand Prix has also been cancelled.