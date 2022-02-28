The 55-member Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) and corroborated by FIFA, on Monday, announced that the Russian national team and Russian football clubs have been ‘suspended’ from all football activities immediately.

The release read: “Following the initial decisions adopted by the FIFA Council and the UEFA Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, FIFA and UEFA have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice.”

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 21 and the initial response from UEFA and FIFA was that “no international competition shall be played on the territory of Russia, with “home” matches being played on neutral territory and without spectators; the member association representing Russia shall participate in any competition under the name “Football Union of Russia (RFU)” and not “Russia” and no flag or anthem of Russia will be used in matches where teams from the Football Union of Russia participate.”

But the football bodies changed their stance on Monday by suspending every international football activity with Russia.

The release further added: “Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both Presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”