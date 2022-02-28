Due to the ongoing crisis between Russia and Ukraine, the European Football governing body is set to remove Spartak Moscow, where former Super Eagles forward Victor Moses plays, from the Europa League.

Although it isn’t official yet from the body as stated on Skysport, the fixture between the Russian club side and RB Leipzig scheduled for March 17 might be canceled due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Meanwhile, Rb Leipzig’s CEO, Oliver Mintzlaff, is optimistic about a cancellation.

Mr Mintzlaff said: ”We continue to be in close contact with the associations and have complete confidence in UEFA and their decision. We assume the games will be cancelled.”

Recall that UEFA had earlier moved the Champions League final from Russia to Paris because of the ongoing clash.

Spartak Moscow is set to become the latest victim of the ongoing crisis as Russian teams have also been condemned by countries like Wales, Scotland, and England.

“England, Scotland and Wales will not play Russia in football matches at any level “for the foreseeable future”, including any team recognised as the ‘Football Union of Russia’.”

“The decision has been made “out of solidarity with Ukraine and to wholeheartedly condemn the atrocities being committed by the Russian leadership,” the English FA said in a statement.

This also includes playing against any side under the guise of ‘Football Union of Russia‘, after FIFA set out a series of measures in response to the ongoing crisis.”