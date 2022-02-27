The concluding part of matchday 15 Nigeria Professional Football League matches was played across four centres in the country.

Plateau United were the highest goal-scoring side of the week with three goals as they demolished Akwa United. At the New Jos Stadium, Fidelis Illechukwu’s Plateau United moved its home unbeaten streak to eight after a three-nil victory over Akwa United.

Silas Nenrot, Buhari Ibrahim, and Izuchukwu Chimezie were the men on target for the Peace Boys.

Plateau United had a chance in the first three minutes of the encounter with Andrew Ikefe’s header to Daniel Itodo’s long throw but the forward failed to direct it well as it went out of proportion.

The home side eventually broke the silence as Nenrot Sila’s volley went past Goalkeeper Adeyinka in the sixth minute.

Akwa United’s chance to find an equaliser with Ubong Friday’s misfired shot in the 37th minute. The second half of the encounter experienced two more goals from the Peace Boys.

Plateau United doubled the lead as Ibrahim Buhari headed in Sunday Anthony’s corner kick in the 63rd minute and Izuchukwu Chimezie added one more in the last minute of the game to extend the Peace Boys unbeaten run to seven games.

Plateau stayed closely in the second position with 31 points while Akwa United maintained the sixth position three points behind third-placed Remo Stars.

Elsewhere, Mountain of Fire FC pipped Sunshine Stars by a lone goal to win the Southwestern derby at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

While the Oriental derby played yesterday between Enyimba and Heartland was controversial based on poor officiating, the reverse was the case in Lagos as both Southwestern clubs witnessed fresh a breath of good officiating.

Muyiwa Balogun became the super substitute of the game as he gave the Olukoya Boys the edge in the 81st minute to increase their unbeaten run to three under new Manager, Shola Balogun.

Despite the three points, the Olukoya Boys retain their place in the 20th position with 14 points, two points behind 17th-placed Heartland.

Wikki also stunned fellow Northern side, Gombe United 1-0 in Bauchi. Manu Garba scored for the second consecutive game with his 61st-minute strike to return the host to winning ways.

At the Kwara township stadium, Alao Danbani’s 17th-minute goal made the difference as the Afonja Warriors returned to winning ways. Kwara United defeated Niger Tornadoes by a lone goal to see them grab the fifth position with 24 points.

Results

Plateau United 3 – 0 Akwa United

MFM 1 – 0 Sunshine Stars

Kwara United 1 – 0 Niger Tornadoes

Wikki 1 – 0 Gombe United