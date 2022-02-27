The management of Leeds United has confirmed the disengagement of manager Marcelo Bielsa from Elland road as stated on the club’s website.

Bielsa joined Leeds in June 2018 and spent almost four years at the helm of the storied club, and the 66-year old heroically secured a Premier League comeback for the first time in 16 years in 2020.

The Argentine manager, after securing promotion with a 10 points margin in the Championship, went ahead to impress football lovers as Leeds made a top 10 finish in the EPL in their return.

But they haven’t been able to replicate last season’s performance as they are currently in freefall in 16th position. The circumstances got dire for Bielsa and his management team with a run of four consecutive losses, in which they have conceded 17 goals.

Meanwhile, chairman of the club, Andrea Radrizzani, addressed that disengaging Bielsa was a tough decision for him.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club.

“With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all. The moments created, particularly in the 2019/20 season and winning promotion to the Premier League, will of course live long in all our memories, myself and the fans included.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.

“Naturally, myself, along with everyone else at the club would like to thank Marcelo for his efforts and achievements and we wish him the very best for the future.”

Victor Orta, director of football at Leeds United, added that“Since arriving at Leeds United Marcelo had a huge impact on the club, on a scale I have not seen before.

“He has created a legacy, overseeing major infrastructure improvements at Thorp Arch, uniting the supporters and the players, and giving a clear pathway for young players to transition into the first team.

“It is disappointing his reign has had to end in this manner, given the special times we have enjoyed in recent years, which have been some of the best in my career, but we cannot hide from recent results.

“I would like to thank Marcelo for his commitment and dedication, and I wish him every success going forwards.”

Leeds United will be looking around to find a replacement for the sacked Argentine manager before their away game to Leicester at the King Power Stadium next Saturday.