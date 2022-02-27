Enyimba FC of Aba Coach, Finidi George, had reacted furiously to the officiating of referee Adebimpe Quadri during the Oriental derby at Nnewi on Saturday.

Enyimba lost by a lone goal to Heartland during the derby with Murphy Ndukwu’s strike in the 57th minute the only goal of the encounter, but Finidi believed the game could have ended better for his team with better officiating.

The Oriental derby was one in which an Enyimba official was sent off by the referee, and the Finidi-led had mixed reactions to some of the referee’s decisions.

According to the gaffer while speaking with reporters after the match, “I watched the match, did you watch the game?

“I will be quiet because if I talk definitely, I’m leaving this league. You cannot play football this way and you expect us to get another result, that’s what we are having nationwide. So you also saw the game, I’m not going to comment about that.

“Winning or not winning it, it should be better, games like this should be better you all saw it and I wish you guys are doing a better job.

“You all watched the game, it is not about coaching, it is not about anything but you all watched the game, this game should be better than this. The league should be better than this.”

Finidi George, however, concluded that “You should write about it, I’m not the one to say anything, you all watched the game, all our spectators and experts in this game, is it right what is happening? Home and away it is not right.”

As it stands, Enyimba under Finidi George has failed to win in their last four games as they slipped to seventh place with 21 points.