The matchday 15 fixtures of the Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, played on Saturday saw 12 goals scored in the six games.

Only one of the games ended in a stalemate with the five others ending with home wins.

Murphy Ndukwu’s second-half goal saw Heartland get all three points as they pipped Enyimba 1–0.

The Aba Elephants are without a victory in their last four games for a measly four points in February.

On their part, the derby win has seen Heartland move to the 17th position, just behind Niger Tornadoes who occupy the 16th position based on superior goals difference.

In Ikenne, Remo Stars returned to winning ways as they defeated Katsina United 2-0. The Sky Blue boys welcomed their fans back to the stadium after serving LMC’s behind closed door punishment.

Ogunbote’s side broke the deadlock at the last minute of the first half with Tolulope Ojo’s header to energise their fans.

Andy Okpe sealed victory; scoring from the penalty spot in the second half. Remo Stars stay in the third position with 26 points while relegation battlers, Katsina United, dropped to the 19th position with 14 points.

Elsewhere, Abia Warriors defeated Shooting Stars 2-1 to stay away from the relegation zone. Rivers United maintained top spot after a 2-1 victory over Nasarawa United.

The Port Harcourt based side who have not lost at home this season continued the streak with a two goal lead in the first half.

Nasarawa did break their five games goalless streak against Rivers in Port Harcourt after Michael Tochukwu gave the visitors a consolation in the 72nd minute.

In Nnewi, Rangers were held to a barren draw by Kano Pillars. It was Rangers’ second home draw while Pillars enjoyed her first away point in February.

NPFL Results

Heartland 1 – 0 Enyimba

Remo Stars 2 – 0 Katsina

Rivers 2 – 1 Nasarawa

Rangers 0 – 0 Kano pillars

Dakkada 2 – 1 Lobi Stars

Abia Warriors 2 – 1 Shooting Stars