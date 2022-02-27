The Saturday games in the Premier League did not pan out pleasantly for some Super Eagles stars whose clubs were in action.

Alex Iwobi and Frank Onyeka were condemned to home defeats against Manchester City and Newcastle United respectively,

While Iwobi was on for 88 minutes against table-toppers City, who snatched a lone goal win at Goodison Park, Onyeka for the umpteenth time was rooted to the bench for the Bees who were beaten 2-0 by the rejuvenated Newcastle United team.

Even though Brentford were beaten in Saturday’s home game, many were nonetheless happy to see Christian Eriksen return to action for the first time since his cardiac arrest at the Euros last summer.

The Danish midfielder had not played for 259 days since collapsing on the pitch while on international duty for Denmark at Euro 2020, but he was given a standing ovation by both sets of fans as he came off the bench in the 52nd minute.

Elsewhere, Emmanuel Dennis was in action for the entire duration while William Troost-Ekong was a non-playing substitute as Watford held Manchester United to a barren draw at Old Trafford.

The duo of Oghenekaro Etebo and Samuel Kalu were not in the matchday squad for the Hornets.

Dennis could have increased his goal haul for the season at Old Trafford but he could not bury the gilt-edged chance he had to put Watford ahead in the 52nd minute as his shot took a deflection and was saved by goalkeeper David de Gea.

While the solitary point secured against United has not taken Watford out of the relegation waters, it is definitely better than returning home empty-handed.

Elsewhere, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa leapfrogged Leicester to go 12th on the table with a 2-0 win over Brighton in a fiery match at the Amex Stadium.

At Selhurst Park, Luka Milivojevic’s second-half own goal drew Burnley level after Jeffrey Schlupp opened the scoring for Crystal Palace inside 10 minutes.

Both sides were resilient in defence for the remainder of the second half, and while Palace had the lion share of possession, they were consistently thwarted by the ever-reliable James Tarkowski and Ben Mee in defence and the match ended 1-1.

And earlier on Saturday, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min broke the record for Premier League goal combinations after linking up in Tottenham’s 4-0 win over Leeds United.