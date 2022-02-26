The Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) enters matchday 15 this weekend, with some mouthwatering fixtures on the card.

Top of the bill is the Southwestern derby between MFM and Sunshine Stars in Lagos, as well as the Oriental Derby which pitches resurgent Heartland FC against Enyimba.

The weekend duels are of utmost importance to the respective clubs as it would go a long way in improving their fortunes on the NPFL log.

Heartland vs Enyimba

The Oriental derby in Owerri should produce some enthralling moments, going by experiences from the past fixtures.

Heartland are going into this game high on confidence, having gone four games without a defeat.

The Naze Millionaires, who have one win and three draws in their last four games, won this corresponding fixture 2-0 last season.

For Enyimba, these are not the best of times for coach Finidi George and his lads, even though they have won two away games this season.

Winning the derby may be the right tonic for Enyimba to relaunch their title bid, which appears threatened for now.

Players to watch

Heartland: Jonathan Alukwu

Enyimba: Austin Oladapo and Victor Mbaoma

MFM vs Sunshine Stars

Last season, MFM played Sunshine at the Agege Township Stadium and the Olukoya Boys earned all three points with a lone goal victory.

A lot seems to have changed since that last fixture with the Olukoya Boys neck-deep in relegation waters while Sunshine are at the upper half of the table.

Going into this weekend’s game, the Olukoya boys managed to win three times at their adopted Teslim Balogun Stadium home this season. However, an away draw to Enyimba last time out may spur MFM to do much more against the visiting Sunshine team.

On their part, Sunshine Stars have just been defeated three times on the road this season by Niger Tornadoes, Katsina, and Abia Warriors.

In the other away games, coach Aiyen’s men have shared the spoils with clubs like Akwa United, Nasarawa, fellow South-Western club Shooting stars, and Rivers United.

Players to watch

Sunshine: Leonard Ugochukwu, Babatunde Bello, and Ikenna Cooper

MFM: Oludayo Alabi and Akanni Elijah

Plateau United vs Akwa United

No doubt, the Promise Keepers have been getting it right in their last three NPFL games after the departure of Kennedy Boboye but it isn’t enough to correct the points they have dropped this season.

A victory for Akwa will see them compete for the top spot and end Fidelis Illechukwu’s six games unbeaten streak.

However, the chances of defeating Plateau United can be deduced to be very slim for the defending champions as the Peace Boys have won all their matches at home this season.

Players to watch

Plateau United: Mohammed Zulfiliku, Jesse Akila

Akwa United: Wisdom Fernando, Izu Azuka, and Ubong William

Rivers vs Nasarawa

Nasarawa United have never scored against Rivers in their last five encounters in Port Harcourt. The last time the Solid Miners scored a goal in PortHarcourt was in a 3-1 loss to Rivers in 2015.

Rivers, who are top of the log, might find the fixture an easy ride as they continue their home unbeaten streak.

Players to watch

Rivers United: Ishaq Rafiu, Chijioke Akuneto and Nyima Nwagua

Nasarawa United: Micheal Tochukwu and Alakwe Chijioke

Enugu Rangers vs Kano

Enugu Rangers have been struggling to win at their adopted Nnewi home this season. They have managed four victories in seven matches and lost twice at Nnewi while they have lost just once on the road.

By contract, Kano Pillars have been poor on the road this season with just three points from a possible 21. The only match in which they earned three points on the road was against Heartland.

Players to watch

Rangers: Christian Nnaji and Shedrack Asieghu

Kano Pillars: David Mark

Full fixtures

Saturday

Abia Warriors vs Shooting Stars

Dakkada vs Lobi Stars

Enugu Rangers vs Kano Pillars

Heartland vs Enyimba

Plateau vs Akwa United

Remo vs Katsina

Rivers United vs Nasarawa

Sunday

Kwara United vs Niger Tornadoes

MFM vs Sunshine

Wikki Tourists Vs Gombe United