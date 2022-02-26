Sunshine Stars coach, Ayodeji Ayeni is optimistic about his side’s game against MFM FC on Sunday in Lagos and he is keen to see his team maintain their good run in the League.

The gaffer, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, told PREMIUM TIMES in an exclusive interview, the need for the Akure Gunners to win Sunday’s game dubbed the Southwestern derby.

Sunshine Stars will face Mountain of Fire FC in a southwestern derby on Sunday at the Teslim Balogun Stadium and Mr Ayeni believes that the best birthday gift he could get is a victory over the Olukoya Boys.

According to Mr Ayeni, “I think it is a big gesture from the players and the management by finding it fit to celebrate with me on my birthday and it speaks a lot about the relationship between the players and crew and management.

“It was a surprise package by the players and the management after training yesterday and acknowledged that yes, we must get together with me and they brought cake, drink, and everything. This shows the togetherness, oneness, and one love and unity among the team.”

The manager added: “So for that reason alone, we are one entity and one big family so I think my only parting gift yesterday was the greatest joy I could ever have when we get to Lagos is to reciprocate the great gesture with a very resounding victory over MFM FC, which I know for sure, is very achievable.”

“We are humble, we humble ourselves, we respect our opponent and it is not a sign of disrespect but it is a sign of being positive-minded and ever ready to face any task and deliver the desired results that we are looking for because we believe that God on our side, and with the management support which they have been so wonderful and fantastic in terms of the welfare of the players, prompt payment of salaries of the boys, motivation from the management and every other means they have been encouraging the boys.

“I believe the best way the whole team can reciprocate all these gestures is for us to have wonderful and good results and to crown it all, with a wonderful performance and pick the maximum points,” he concluded.

Sunshine Stars were beaten 1-0 the last time they came to Lagos and are eighth on the table with 20 points from 14 matches while MFM are marooned in 20th place with a meagre 11 points from 14 matches.