Europe’s football governing body is considering taking this year’s Champions League final away from Russia.

UEFA is set to hold an emergency meeting on Friday to review its position and also communicate the next line of action.

However, the Associated Press reports that this season’s Champions League final will no longer be staged in St. Petersburg. That is, however, yet to be confirmed by UEFA.

The consideration follows Russia’s attack on Ukraine on Thursday

“Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA president has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET (0900 GMT), in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions,” UEFA said in a statement.

The final of European club football’s premier competition was initially scheduled to be played on May 28 at the Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg.

The iconic venue has already hosted several matches such as last year’s European Championship and the 2018 World Cup held in Russia.

European football’s governing body has a major sponsorship deal with Gazprom, the Russian state energy giant and that may have influenced the choice for Saint Petersburg.

The last time Russia staged the Champions League final was back in 2008 when Manchester United lifted the trophy following a penalty shootout victory at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow.

While it is not clear which alternative venue could be used, any new venue would have to be a UEFA Category Four stadium.

Though under different scenarios, Portugal was used as a host nation in 2020 and 2021 due to public health difficulties arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

UEFA relocated the 2021 Champions League final to Estadio do Dragao in Porto, while the 2020 final was held in Estadio da Luz, Lisbon.