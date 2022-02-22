Osimhen comes off the bench to rescue a point

Napoli’s manager, Luciano Spaletti, will be grateful to Victor Osimhen for the rescued point against Cagliari on Monday at the Unipol Domus. Spaletti’s side had the chance to go top of the table after AC Milan drew and Inter Milan lost but they needed Osimhen to rise off the bench to rescue a point that sees them remain in third place with 54 points from 26 matches.

Osimhen had played in the Europa League tie against Barcelona last Thursday and the manager thought to give the Nigerian a rest, which almost backfired. Osimhen came on for Andrea Petagna in the 67th minute and headed home the equaliser with three minutes left on the clock. It was Osimhen’s seventh Serie A goal in 16 appearances and 11th for the season in all competitions.

Aribo also rescues a point for Rangers

Joe Aribo scored a much-needed goal for Rangers on Sunday to rescue a point away to Dundee United and keep his team on the tail of Celtic in the final sprint to the title. Dylan Levitt gave the home team the lead with a header from a corner kick in the 29th minute and despite a barrage of goal-scoring opportunities, Dundee goalkeeper Bryan Siegrist kept Rangers at bay until Aribo struck, off a cutback from his compatriot, Calvin Bassey.

Siegrist got a hand on the shot but he could not keep it out. Rangers have 63 points from 27 matches while Celtic lead the league with 66 points from the same number of matches. It was Aribo’s seventh league goal in 25 appearances.

Ighalo gets his pound of flesh

Ighalo faced his former side, Al Shabab, last weekend and got revenge for their preventing him from joining the Super Eagles for the AFCON tournament. Ighalo scored twice in a 5-0 romp by Al Ittihad. Ighalo is the league’s top goalscorer with 14 in 19 league appearances (18 for Al Shabab)

Sadiq returns Almeria to winning ways

Almeria were lost without their top goal scorer for the duration of AFCON but since Umar Sadiq got back on February 4 against Ibiza, the 25-year-old has led his team to three consecutive victories that have taken Almeria to second on the table with 55 points from 28 matches. Sadiq has scored 12 goals in 23 league appearances.

Lookman doing his best to help Leicester

Ademola Lookman is in good scoring form but Leicester City are in bad form. Despite scoring his fourth league goal in just his ninth start for the Foxes, last season’s FA Cup champions fell 2-1 away to Wolves on Sunday to remain marooned in 11th position with 27 points from 23 matches.

Nwakaeme in forefront of title chase

Former Super Eagles forward, Anthony Nwakaeme, continues to lead his Turkish side, Trabzonspor, in the quest for a first league title in 38 years. Nwakaeme scored twice against Alanyaspor at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadyumu on Sunday. It was Nwakaeme’s eighth league goal of the season, in which he has contributed eight assists.